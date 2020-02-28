Do your Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus sound strange? A new fix could be on the way

Samsung has reportedly released its first update to the Galaxy Buds Plus, after some users reported hearing the strange sound of white noise while using the true wireless earbuds.

According to TizenHelp, the firmware version R175XXUOATB5 is designed to fix this issue, as well as other problems including a "delay in pairing" and Bluetooth dropouts.

After mounting complaints, which Tizen Help says has led to customers in South Korea returning or replacing their Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, the new firmware update will apparently launch in this region and Germany first.

There's no word on when (or indeed, if) the firmware update will come to other territories, but we'd be very surprised if Samsung decided to leave the rest of the world with sub-par earbuds – especially if the company wants to compete with the likes of the Apple AirPods and the Sony WF-1000XM3.

It's important to note that, in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review, we didn't encounter any of these issues. That doesn't mean they don't exist, but it does indicate that the white noise an connectivity problems aren't universal.

We were generally impressed with the sound quality on offer, with a rich, warm, and easy presentation that's a big improvement on the original Galaxy Buds.

Samsung is no stranger to hasty software updates; the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra got a software update to improve its camera before it's even gone on sale. The firmware version G988NKSU1ATBR will apparently improve camera quality by tinkering with the Auto-Flash, which already promises a pretty stellar setup.