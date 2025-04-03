Okay, the AirPods Max USB-C lossless audio update is now available, for real this time – here's how to check you've got it

News
By published

Apple's update didn't "just work". But now it does!

AirPods Max with USB-C in every color
(Image credit: Apple)
  • A bug in iOS 18.4 stopped AirPods Max promised lossless update from working
  • Apple has fixed the issue with firmware 7E101
  • You'll need your iPhone, iPad or Mac and your charging cable

What do you call an Apple update that doesn't work? A Tim Cook-up! I made that joke up myself and I'm very proud of it, but it's time to get serious now: Apple's AirPods Max lossless audio update was about to launch, didn't work properly, was delayed, and is now working and ready for you to install it.

The problem was with iOS 18.4, the newest version of iOS, which contained the necessary code to update your AirPods Max. Unfortunately that code didn't work properly, and the update wasn't downloading. Apple has fixed the problem and also provided helpful instructions on how to update your headphones.

A man looks disgruntled at his phone screen

"Update my AirPods! I said UPDATE MY AIRPODS!" (Image credit: Shutterstock / fizkes)

How to install the lossless audio update on your AirPods Max

Here are the instructions, directly from Apple.

  • Make sure that your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is updated to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS, and that Bluetooth is on
  • Make sure that your AirPods Max are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac
  • Connect your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to Wi-Fi
  • Plug the charging cable into the bottom-right earphone, then plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or port
  • Keep your AirPods Max in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update
  • Reconnect your AirPods Max to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac
  • Check the firmware version again and make sure it lists “7E101"

I'm glad this update has been fixed, because it's a welcome one for owners of the USB-C AirPods Max: once installed, you'll be able to get lossless audio over USB-C to make your AirPods sound even better, and to finally be able to use them with airplane entertainment systems.

We're going to test the feature to see if it sounds as good as it, er, sounds – at least, we will as soon as we've verified this firmware update.

You might also like

See more Audio News
TOPICS
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about wireless headphones
AirPods Max in green on green background

AirPods Max’s USB-C lossless update arrives today – here’s how to check you’ve got the update
1More Sonoflow Pro HQ51 on block against pink background

I tested these 1More headphones and I’m convinced they’re some of the best cheap cans money can buy
Intel Unison running on a phone and laptop

Intel is discontinuing an app you’ve never heard of – but sadly, that alternative to Windows 11’s Phone Link was a useful tool you might regret never using
See more latest
Most Popular
Intel Unison running on a phone and laptop
Intel is discontinuing an app you’ve never heard of – but sadly, that alternative to Windows 11’s Phone Link was a useful tool you might regret never using
Oracle
Oracle admits second major security breach, user login data stolen
Proton VPN new mobile app interface – promo image
Proton VPN unveils a major revamp to its Windows, iOS, and Android apps
Nintendo Switch 2 SD cards
Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 has more internal storage and supports expandable cards, but you'll need a specific type
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 front
New Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leak again confirms return of the Classic model
Two Squid Game season 2 contestants staring at each other
Netflix movies and shows are now available in over 30 languages – here's what you need to know
Google Pixel 9a
Google’s new Battery Health assistance will intentionally shorten your Pixel 9a’s battery life – and you can’t turn the feature off
iPhone 13
It's not just you – a weird iOS 18.4 bug is downloading random apps to some people’s iPhones
Laptop computer displaying logo of WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS)
WordPress owner Automattic announces major layoffs
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s rumored delay could be due to technical issues, and there’s a chance it won’t launch at all