Okay, the AirPods Max USB-C lossless audio update is now available, for real this time – here's how to check you've got it
Apple's update didn't "just work". But now it does!
- A bug in iOS 18.4 stopped AirPods Max promised lossless update from working
- Apple has fixed the issue with firmware 7E101
- You'll need your iPhone, iPad or Mac and your charging cable
What do you call an Apple update that doesn't work? A Tim Cook-up! I made that joke up myself and I'm very proud of it, but it's time to get serious now: Apple's AirPods Max lossless audio update was about to launch, didn't work properly, was delayed, and is now working and ready for you to install it.
The problem was with iOS 18.4, the newest version of iOS, which contained the necessary code to update your AirPods Max. Unfortunately that code didn't work properly, and the update wasn't downloading. Apple has fixed the problem and also provided helpful instructions on how to update your headphones.
How to install the lossless audio update on your AirPods Max
Here are the instructions, directly from Apple.
- Make sure that your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is updated to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS, and that Bluetooth is on
- Make sure that your AirPods Max are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac
- Connect your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to Wi-Fi
- Plug the charging cable into the bottom-right earphone, then plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or port
- Keep your AirPods Max in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update
- Reconnect your AirPods Max to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac
- Check the firmware version again and make sure it lists “7E101"
I'm glad this update has been fixed, because it's a welcome one for owners of the USB-C AirPods Max: once installed, you'll be able to get lossless audio over USB-C to make your AirPods sound even better, and to finally be able to use them with airplane entertainment systems.
We're going to test the feature to see if it sounds as good as it, er, sounds – at least, we will as soon as we've verified this firmware update.
