Disney Plus UK is getting a payload of good movies and TV shows in May 2021

Since the debut of Star in February, Disney Plus UK has grown into a more varied and interesting streaming service. Yes, it's where you tune in to watch WandaVision and The Falcon and Winter Soldier every Friday – but it's also entered our general streaming rotation as a movie destination. In May 2021, the service is getting even better, with more originals, and some key favourites from TV and cinema.
As well as marking the debut of Star Wars show The Bad Batch, a long-awaited spin-off of The Clone Wars, the service is getting a bunch more of ESPN's acclaimed 30 For 30 documentary films. You'll also get to enjoy all five seasons of Buffy spin-off show Angel in May, and movies like Unbreakable, Glass, (500) Days of Summer and train-based action movie Unstoppable.
Also coming out of the archives this month are all seven seasons of New Girl starring Zooey Deschanel, and the acclaimed 2006 film Little Big Sunshine. New or continuing Star originals this month include the series Rebel starring Katey Sagal (sadly it's nothing to do with Star Wars), Dollface, Grown-ish, Filthy Rich, Next and Big Sky. Marvel fans also get to enjoy the debut of animated comedy MODOK, which begins rolling out episodes weekly on May 21 – shortly after its US debut on May 10.
Here's everything coming to Disney Plus UK in May, including stuff branded under the adult-friendly Star banner. Note that 'S' stands for season number and 'E' stands for episode number in the list below.
New Disney Plus shows and movies: May 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch E1
New Disney Plus shows and movies: May 7
- New Girl S1-7
- (500) Days of Summer (2009)
- Unbreakable (2000)
- Unstoppable (2010)
- Glass (2019)
- Solar Opposites S2 E5 - Star Original
- Dollface E10 (finale) - Star Original
- Grown-ish S3 E2 - Star Original
- Filthy Rich E5 - Star Original
- Next E9 - Star Original
- The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers E7
- The Bad Batch E2
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs E6
- Big Shot E4
New Disney Plus shows and movies: May 14
- Station 19 S1-3
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)
- This Means War (2012)
- The Art of Getting By (2011)
- Solar Opposites S2 E6 - Star Original
- Grown-ish S3 E3 - Star Original
- Next E10 (finale) - Star Original
- Filthy Rich E6 - Star Original
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S2 E1 ● Fancy Nancy S2 E1-25
- Sadie Sparks S1 E1-26
- 911 Rescue Cops S1
- Anastasia (1997)
- An Affair to Remember (1957)
- Year of the Scab - ESPN
- What Carter Lost - ESPN
- Tim Richmond: To The Limit - ESPN
- There’s No Place Like Home - ESPN
- The Good, The Bad, The Hungry - ESPN
- Dominican Dream - ESPN
- Phi Slama Jama - ESPN
- Of Miracles and Men - ESPN
- Little Big Men - ESPN
- Doc and Darryl - ESPN
- The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers E8
- The Bad Batch E3
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs E7
- Big Shot E5
New Disney Plus shows and movies: May 21
- Marvel MODOK S1 E1 - Star Original
- Angel S1-5
- The Monuments Men (2014)
- Water for Elephants (2011)
- Raising Arizona (1987)
- Solar Opposites S2 E7 - Star Original
- Grown-ish S3 E4 - Star Original
- Filthy Rich E7 - Star Original
- Big Sky E10 - Star Original (continuing after a short hiatus)
- Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
- Raven’s Home S4 E1-9
- Inside Pixar E16-20
- To Catch a Smuggler S1
- Drugs Inc. Dealer POV
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S2 E2
- The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers E9
- The Bad Batch E4
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs E8
- Big Shot E6
New Disney Plus shows and movies: May 28
- Rebel S1 E1 - Star Original
- The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)
- Keeping up with the Joneses (2016)
- Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
- Aquamarine (2006)
- 12 Rounds (2009)
- Choke (2008)
- Let’s Be Cops (2014)
- Solar Opposites S2 E8 - Star Original
- Grown-ish S3 E5 - Star Original
- Filthy Rich E8 - Star Original
- Big Sky E11 - Star Original
- Marvel MODOK S1 E2 - Star Original
- Cruella - with Premier Access
- Launchpad: A Short Film Collection
- When Sharks Attack Yr 1-5
- Bluey S2 E25-52
- Science of Stupid S8
- The Cave S1
- The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers E10 (finale)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S2 E3
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs E9
- Big Shot E7
