Disney Plus UK is getting a payload of good movies and TV shows in May 2021

Since the debut of Star in February, Disney Plus UK has grown into a more varied and interesting streaming service. Yes, it's where you tune in to watch WandaVision and The Falcon and Winter Soldier every Friday – but it's also entered our general streaming rotation as a movie destination. In May 2021, the service is getting even better, with more originals, and some key favourites from TV and cinema.

As well as marking the debut of Star Wars show The Bad Batch, a long-awaited spin-off of The Clone Wars, the service is getting a bunch more of ESPN's acclaimed 30 For 30 documentary films. You'll also get to enjoy all five seasons of Buffy spin-off show Angel in May, and movies like Unbreakable, Glass, (500) Days of Summer and train-based action movie Unstoppable.

Also coming out of the archives this month are all seven seasons of New Girl starring Zooey Deschanel, and the acclaimed 2006 film Little Big Sunshine. New or continuing Star originals this month include the series Rebel starring Katey Sagal (sadly it's nothing to do with Star Wars), Dollface, Grown-ish, Filthy Rich, Next and Big Sky. Marvel fans also get to enjoy the debut of animated comedy MODOK, which begins rolling out episodes weekly on May 21 – shortly after its US debut on May 10.

Here's everything coming to Disney Plus UK in May, including stuff branded under the adult-friendly Star banner. Note that 'S' stands for season number and 'E' stands for episode number in the list below.

New Disney Plus shows and movies: May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch E1

New Disney Plus shows and movies: May 7

New Girl S1-7

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

Unbreakable (2000)

Unstoppable (2010)

Glass (2019)

Solar Opposites S2 E5 - Star Original

Dollface E10 (finale) - Star Original

Grown-ish S3 E2 - Star Original

Filthy Rich E5 - Star Original

Next E9 - Star Original

The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers E7

The Bad Batch E2

Secrets of Sulphur Springs E6

Big Shot E4

New Disney Plus shows and movies: May 14

Station 19 S1-3

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

This Means War (2012)

The Art of Getting By (2011)

Solar Opposites S2 E6 - Star Original

Grown-ish S3 E3 - Star Original

Next E10 (finale) - Star Original

Filthy Rich E6 - Star Original

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S2 E1 ● Fancy Nancy S2 E1-25

Sadie Sparks S1 E1-26

911 Rescue Cops S1

Anastasia (1997)

An Affair to Remember (1957)

Year of the Scab - ESPN

What Carter Lost - ESPN

Tim Richmond: To The Limit - ESPN

There’s No Place Like Home - ESPN

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry - ESPN

Dominican Dream - ESPN

Phi Slama Jama - ESPN

Of Miracles and Men - ESPN

Little Big Men - ESPN

Doc and Darryl - ESPN

The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers E8

The Bad Batch E3

Secrets of Sulphur Springs E7

Big Shot E5

New Disney Plus shows and movies: May 21

Marvel MODOK S1 E1 - Star Original

Angel S1-5

The Monuments Men (2014)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Solar Opposites S2 E7 - Star Original

Grown-ish S3 E4 - Star Original

Filthy Rich E7 - Star Original

Big Sky E10 - Star Original (continuing after a short hiatus)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Raven’s Home S4 E1-9

Inside Pixar E16-20

To Catch a Smuggler S1

Drugs Inc. Dealer POV

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S2 E2

The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers E9

The Bad Batch E4

Secrets of Sulphur Springs E8

Big Shot E6

New Disney Plus shows and movies: May 28

Rebel S1 E1 - Star Original

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)

Keeping up with the Joneses (2016)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Aquamarine (2006)

12 Rounds (2009)

Choke (2008)

Let’s Be Cops (2014)

Solar Opposites S2 E8 - Star Original

Grown-ish S3 E5 - Star Original

Filthy Rich E8 - Star Original

Big Sky E11 - Star Original

Marvel MODOK S1 E2 - Star Original

Cruella - with Premier Access

Launchpad: A Short Film Collection

When Sharks Attack Yr 1-5

Bluey S2 E25-52

Science of Stupid S8

The Cave S1

The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers E10 (finale)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S2 E3

Secrets of Sulphur Springs E9

Big Shot E7