Denon HEOS HomeCinema HS2 soundbar will offer 4K visuals and Alexa smarts

Denon is updating its home cinema speaker range with a new HEOS HomeCinema HS2 soundbar, loaded with support for the latest screen tech and smart assistant.

Compatible with 4K UHD screens thanks to HDMI passthrough, the HEOS HomeCinema HS2 will also eventually include support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant when a software update lands this summer.

Packing a pair of dual 2x5 inch drivers and a pair of 20mm tweeters, it'll also play nicely with hi-res audio files, with FLAC, ALAC, DSD and AIFF formats piping through without any fuss.

Playing with the airwaves

Bluetooth and Apple's AirPlay streaming are also supported, with Denon claiming it's made improvements to stability over earlier models. And, if you've got any of Denon's other HEOS speakers, you'll be able to set them up as a Sonos-like multi-room array.

Wall or shelf mounted, the Denon HEOS HomeCinema HS2 will hit UK retailers for £699.