These retro-styled gaming PCs bring Doom to your bedroom

Bethesda's new Doom game is out today, and if you were mulling an upgrade to a new PC in order to max those details sliders, then Chillblast is running a promotion that could well be of interest with discounts across the board and custom retro-styled Doom PCs.

For Friday 13 only, Chillblast has knocked 5% off the price of any PC, so if you were considering buying a PC from the company anyway, today's the day to do it whether you're a Doom fan or not.

All you need to do is use the discount code: DOOMDAY.

For those who do want to pick up the shooter, Chillblast is selling a number of limited edition Doom PCs which come with a copy of the game.

There are three of these in the range, which starts with the Fusion Chainsaw Gaming PC that's powered by an Intel Core i5 6500 CPU along with a Radeon R9 380 graphics card. You also get 8GB of system RAM, a 120GB Samsung 750 EVO SSD plus a 1TB 7200RPM hard disk. Normally that runs to £800 but it's been discounted to £760 today.

Doom Box and BFG

The midrange machine is the Fusion Doom Box Gaming PC, which is essentially the same deal but peps things up with a Core i5-6600K Skylake CPU, Radeon R9 390 8GB graphics card, 16GB of memory, and water-cooling for the processor. That's normally £1,000 but it has been discounted to £950.

Finally the top-of-the-range Fusion BFG Gaming PC offers a Core i7-6700K CPU with beefier water-cooling, Radeon R9 Fury X 4GB graphics, 16GB of system RAM, a 250GB Samsung 850 EVO plus a 2TB spinning disk. This rig normally retails at £1,600 but has been reduced to £1,520.

All of these machines come in a custom vinyl-wrapped Doom case in the style of the original game – with a 'rust' wall/door motif, or a 'steel' one for the top-end PC, the latter being pictured above – and of course you get a bundled copy of Bethesda's Doom as mentioned. Also, you can further customize the hardware on the Chillblast website.