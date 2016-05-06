This is the PC you'll need to play Doom in all its gory glory

Doom launches a week today, and if you were wondering what sort of PC you'll need to be able to enjoy the demonic shooter, Bethesda has released the finalized details of the PC system requirements.

You'll need to be running a 64-bit version of Windows 7 or better, and the minimum hardware requirements are an Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-8320, paired with at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB or an AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB. The minimum amount of system RAM is 8GB.

Moving on to the recommended spec, that calls for at least an Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350 or better, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB, or an AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB. System memory is again recommended to be 8GB.

Steamy download

Additionally, the game requires 55GB of hard drive space for the installation. The boxed copy of the game will contain a single disc, with additional files to the tune of 45GB to be grabbed from Steam.

Incidentally, Steam preloading will begin on May 11, and the official game unlock and server launch happens as midnight ticks past and Friday, May 13 begins (over in the States, it'll be midnight ET, and in Australia midnight AEST).

As well as these details, Bethesda also released a short one-minute launch trailer to give you a flavor of what 'fighting like hell' will be like. Check it out below.