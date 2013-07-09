Lenovo launches business class M93z all-in-one PC

Lenovo is looking to do the corporate job with a new all-in-one (AiO) PC and two additional desktop models that pack Intel's fourth generation Haswell i7 CPU.

The China-based company's ThinkCentre M93z features a 23-inch full HD LED IPS display in an AIO design with anti-glare glass on the models equipped with 10-point multi-touch.

It arrives with security features in the form of a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) that encrypts data and key information such a passwords and digital certificates, and USB ports that can be disabled to prevent data theft and unauthorised use of storage devices.

Lenovo has plumped for Intel's vPro and Active Management Technology in the M93z, which it claims speeds up data encryption and decryption and protects from unauthorised access and remote management, which could come in handy in the event of certain breaches.

Available from August, prices for the model start at £500 for the base configuration and rise should you opt for an optional 1GB AMD Radeon HD discrete graphics card and Solid State Hybrid Drive (SSHD) for improved performance.

Tiny addition

Lenovo has also introduced a smaller desktop machine in the form of its ThinkCentre M93p, which packs Intel's i7 Haswell CPU into a small, box-like form factor that measures the width of a golf ball (34.5 mm, before you get the tape measure out).

Lenovo claims that the model is "the most energy-efficient ThinkCentre desktop ever". Like the M93z, it's offered with a 64GB SSD drive and an optional SSHD drive. It will be available from August starting at £550 (excluding VAT).

Finally, the company is also launching its ThinkCentre M83 Enterprise Desktop, which also features Intel's 4th-generation Haswell CPU, a 64GB SSD drive and optional SSHD. It's another model designed to save space, but Lenovo says there's plenty of room for expansion into an optional tower form factor. It will be available from December starting at £500 (excluding VAT).

The PC industry is currently faced with a gloomy outlook. In May, market watcher IDC revised its forecast to predict that worldwide PC shipments will decline by 7.8% in 2013 as users consider delaying PC purchases or opt for alternative tablet and mobile devices.