iOS 4.3.1 on its way to end your iPad 2 jailbreaking fun

Apple is currently readying iOS 4.3.1 for release in the next couple of weeks, if information sent to one tech site is to be believed.

iOS 4.3 only went live earlier this month, but Apple is looking keen to stamp out any iPad 2 hacking action.

Sources told BGR that the minor update will include a number of fixes, including closing the door on iPad 2 jailbreaking 'vulnerability'.

Tweaks

Other tweaks include fixing issues with third party apps recognising the gyroscope on the iPad 2, a couple of memory issues and baseband updates for the iPhone 3GS and original iPad.

It's looking unlikely that the update will hit before the UK gets its hands on the iPad 2, set to launch on 25 March (Friday).

No doubt most of us will be happy to have the new tablet safely in our possession before we start complaining about minor problems, though.

Via BGR