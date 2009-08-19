EC: Apple 'looking into' exploding iPhones

Apple will be looking into reports of exploding iPhones in Europe, with the European Commission confirming that the electronics giant will not ignore what they term 'isolated incidents'.

Apple confirmed that it is waiting to receive the phones from customers who have been affected by the reported incidents, with the European Commission looking on.

"Apple have come back to us ... and what they've said to us is that they consider these isolated incidents," said Commission spokeswoman Helen Kearns.

"They don't consider that there's a general problem.

"They're trying to get more information on the specific details of those [reported] incidents and they will do tests as necessary to investigate the possible cause."

Aware of reports

One of the incidents revolves around a French teenager whose iPhone reportedly made a hissing sound and then shattered.

"We are aware of these reports and we are waiting to receive the iPhones from the customers," said Apple.

"Until we have the full details, we don't have anything further to add."

The company can hardly be blamed for the somewhat cagey response, but there have also been incidents of Apple's latest iPhone – the 3GS - overheating.

Via Reuters