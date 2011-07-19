Apple smashes 20m iPhone sales barrier in Q3

Apple sold over 20 million iPhones and almost 10 million iPads in the last financial quarter, smashing Wall Street profit estimates yet again.

The company posted Q3 fiscal revenues of $28.57 billion (£17.72bn), a net profits of $7.31bn (£4.53bn) or $7.79 (£4.81) per share, resulting in another best-ever quarter.

During the period of April-June Apple shifted 20.34m iPhones, which is up 142 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite supply-line problems the company also managed to sell 9.25m iPad tablets, which is an increase of 183 per cent on last year's figures.

Thrilled

"We're thrilled to deliver our best quarter ever, with revenue up 82 percent and profits up 125 percent," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO.

"Right now, we're very focused and excited about bringing iOS 5 and iCloud to our users this fall."

Other highlights from the earnings call include a further increase in Mac computer sales, totaling 3.25 million, while iPods are down 14 per cent on this time last year with a 'mere' 7.42 million units leaving the shelves.

Prior to the earnings call, reports suggested that Steve Jobs and co have a legitimate shot at becoming the most valuable company in the world, overtaking Exxon later this year.

via MacRumors, TechCrunch