Apple gears up for WWDC 09 keynote

Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developer Conference keynote this evening, and TechRadar will be bringing you all the key announcements.

We're obviously expecting a whole lot more on iPhone 3.0 as well as new hardware, and Apple will all also give us the lowdown on the new Snow Leopard version of OS X. Will we see the new iPhone Video? What seems a cert is that the iPhone will have its memory upgraded to 32GB.

The rumour mill is more split on what will happen with Snow Leopard. Will it ship immediately or will we have to wait? Apple will surely want to rain on the Windows 7 parade.

The keynote speech will be presented by Phil Schiller and will be available as streamed video after the event. Persistent rumours seem to indicate that Steve Jobs will at least make some sort of cameo appearance even if it's during a demo.

The feed will be live from 17:30 BST and the keynote starts at 18:00 BST.