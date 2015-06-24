Seagate's 4TB hard drive fits in your hand, stores 800 DVDs

Just days after its subsidiary launched a 4TB external hard disk drive that is powered by USB, Seagate unveiled its own.

Samsung HDD was the first to come out with these high capacity drives, the M3 Portable and the P3 Portable, both in a 2.5-inch form factor and now Seagate has outed the Backup Plus Portable.

The latter is likely to use the same Spinpoint M10P drive, a 5-disk platter (800GB per platter), which is thicker than standard 2.5-inch drives and will not therefore fit into game consoles or laptops.

At 4TB, it is likely to have the highest storage density of any drives on the market; meaning that no drives beat it when it comes to cramming more bytes per cubic inch.

Seagate has bundled Microsoft's OneDrive cloud-based online storage service with the drive and it will remain free for two years allowing the users to get 200GB as backup.

That carries a cost of $3.99 per month (although the next tier, which costs $6.99 per month and comes with Office 365 and unlimited storage, is an arguably better bargain).

The drive will go on sale in a few weeks in the US and carries a suggested retail price of $240.