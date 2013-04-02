Canon launches SENSYS series

Canon has released a handful of new laser multifunction devices within the SENSYS MF8200 and MF8500 series aimed at the small office market.

Both series have seven line colour LCD displays, come network-ready as standard and can be hooked up with a range of mobile and web-connected devices, using Canon's Mobile Printing App, Apple AirPrint or Google Cloud Print. They also have Wi-Fi connectivity.

The MF8200 series print at 14 pages per minute, have solution keys for easy scan and eco copy, and can be scanned to a network or USB stick.

The MF8500 devices can print up to 20 pages per minute, have automatic duplex printing, an extra solution key for secure print and can be scanned to send straight to an email address or network folder.

Anil Jagpal, European Marketing Manager for i-SENSYS at Canon Europe,said: "Printers or scanners with Wi-Fi connectivity can be hugely beneficial for small offices and workgroups. According to our recent Office Insights Report, more than two-thirds of end users feel that these devices can improve their productivity."

He added that there is a need for devices that make it possible to manage documents from paper to digital and back again.