LG launching stylish Jar monitor in February

LG is to add a new model to its stylish Fantasy range of PC monitors.

Dubbed the Jar , the 19-inch LCD has a 2000:1 contrast ratio, fast 4ms second response time and can display images at up to 1280 x 1024 resolution. Other key features include a brightness level of 300cd/m2 and wide 170-degree viewing angle in both the horizontal and vertical planes.

Its best feature though has to be soft red light that's emitted from the display's base and the 'noble black' display itself.

LG says the Jar L1900J and other products in the company's Fantasy range of PC monitors - which include Ring L1900R and Eclipse L1900E - have been designed to offer a 'touch of luxury' to the home. Beats a beige box that's for sure. The Jar is expected to sell for around £200.