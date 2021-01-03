Check out these fantastic discounts on the Apple Watch 5 at Amazon

Looking for a great Apple Watch 5 deal? Then look no further, as Amazon is offering up to 40% off its Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular range. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Apple Watch 5 prices in your region.

The Apple Watch Series 5 may not be Apple's newest smartwatch (that honor now goes to the Apple Watch 6 which landed last year), but for those looking for a premium smartwatch without a bunch of bells and whistles then you may want to consider this slightly older model.

The Apple Watch 5 isn't exactly our first pick when it comes to smartwatches. We have found its battery life to be somewhat lacking and find it's pretty similar to its predecessor, the (more affordable) Apple Watch 4. So we would suggest checking out the Apple Watch 4 or Apple Watch 3 if you're looking for a more affordable smartwatch that does the basics. However, if you want a bit more storage, the ability to bring up a map whenever you need (thanks to built-in GPS) and prefer an always-on display (but don't want to shell out for the Apple Watch 6), then this Apple Watch 5 deal might be worth considering.

This deal sees the Apple Watch 5 (44mm) with a Space Black Stainless Steel Case and Black Milanese Loop reduced from £799 to £494.99 - saving you over £300. While the Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) with a Space Black Stainless Steel Case and Black Sport Band has been discounted from £749 to £471.99.

Apple Watch 5 | GPS + Cellular | 44mm | Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band: £749.00 £471.99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed 37% off this Apple Watch Series 5 with built-in GPS and Cellular capabilities - meaning you save over £250. This smartwatch comes with a standard black sport band, making it cheaper than the other products in this range.View Deal

Apple Watch 5 |GPS + Cellular | 44mm | Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Milanese Loop: £799.00 £494.99 at Amazon

There's 38% off this Apple Watch 5 with a Black Milanese Loop, for those who want to add a bit more bling to their smartwatch. That means you save over £300 on the RRP.View Deal

Apple Watch 5 |GPS + Cellular | 44mm | Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop: £799.00 £541.49 at Amazon

This Apple Watch 5 deal isn't quite as good as the other two on offer at Amazon, but it does still result in you saving over £250. We would advise that you pick one of the other two deals unless you're precious about the color of your wrist strap.View Deal

If you want to check out the prices of some of Apple's other smartwatch offerings, then check out our dedicated best cheap Apple Watch sales, prices and deals page.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Apple Watch Series 5 deals in your region, below:

