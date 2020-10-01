Cheapest Big Six energy deal beats the energy price cap by £172 - but ends soon

You can save up to £172 on your energy bills and fix your gas and electricity prices for a year by switching to our exclusive E.ON tariff - but you'll need to be quick, because it ends on Friday October 8.

The good news is that Ofgem's new energy price cap comes into effect today, which means that approximately half the UK will see their energy bills fall slightly. However, these customers are still paying more than they need to.

Our exclusive E.ON tariff undercuts the price cap by over £170, so if you're one of the UK's 11 million households on a standard variable tariff (SVT), you could save a lot more by switching provider. (And if you were previously on a fixed tariff but haven't changed tariff or provider in over 18 months, then you probably are on a SVT.)

All the savings shown below are calculated based on the energy usage of the average UK home, and compared with the new Ofgem price cap of £1,042, which came into effect on October 1.

The cheapest Big Six energy tariff

E.ON: Fix 1 Year Exclusive September 2020 v2 | Early exit fees: £25 per fuel | Average annual price: £870/year* | Save £172/year

This exclusive E.ON deal has 100% renewable electricity and will fix prices for 12 months. It's £172 cheaper than the energy price cap, making it the cheapest Big Six tariff that you can switch to right now. To be eligible for this deal, you need to manage your account online, pay by fixed monthly direct debit and agree to free installation of a smart meter (where eligible). See how much you could save by switching to our exclusive E.ON tariff

*Details are subject to change. Average bill value based on Ofgem figures for medium dual-fuel use. All information correct as of 01/10/2020. Offers subject to change or be removed at short notice.

Why should I switch to E.ON?

Our exclusive energy deal with E.ON is the cheapest Big Six tariff available right now and has the biggest savings for the average UK home. If you want to move to a big-name energy supplier and get 100% renewable energy, it's worth seeing if you could switch and save.

You need to know that this deal is only available to new customers - which means you can't be an existing E.ON, npower, npower Select, Powershop or Sainsbury's Energy customer. You also need to manage your account online, pay by fixed monthly direct debit, and agree to get a SMART meter installed for free. If you switch before the end of the contract, you'll have to pay a £25 exit fee for each fuel.

