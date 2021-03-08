Cheap electric scooters for adults: save up to £450 in Pure Electric's clearance sale

Pure Electric is holding an electric scooter clearance sale right now, with discounts of up to £450 on e-scooters from Micro Scooters, Razor, Reid and Walberg. All the models on sale are all full-sized adult scooters, and prices now start at just £349.

We've rounded up some of the best offers right here. Can't see one that you like? Take a look at our complete roundup of the best electric scooters for lots more options, with something for every budget.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down further for the best e-scooter deals near you.

Save £450 Micro Merlin Electric Scooter: £899.95 £449 at Pure Electric

This smart adult's electric scooter is half price in Pure Electric's clearance sale. It has a 15-mile range, and an impressive 15mph top speed. It takes just three hours to charge from flat, and the battery is kept topped up by regenerative braking that harvests energy from the brakes as you slow down.

Walberg EGRET-TEN V3 X: £1,349 £995 at Pure Electric

This e-scooter packs a lot of power into its 17kg body. It has a super nippy top speed of 17mph, and a range of up to 24 miles in optimum conditions. A full charge takes a mere four hours, and its 10in pneumatic tyres provide a more comfortable, cushioned ride.

Razor E Prime Air: £299.99 £349 at Pure Electric

Razor is one of the biggest names in electric scooters, and Pure has knocked £50 off this smart model in its clearance sale. It has a top speed of 15mph, an optimum range of 10 miles, and a charge time of 3.5 hours. Best of all, it's super lightweight, tipping the scales at just 9.9kg.

Before you buy an electric scooter, it's important to note that it's not currently legal to ride an e-scooter on public roads in the UK unless it's part of an authorized hire scheme. Privately owned scooters can only be legally ridden on private land. If you ride your own scooter on public roads, you could face a hefty fine and receive points on your driving license.

