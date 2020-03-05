Call of Duty: Mobile is losing its best mode – but will Zombies come back?

If you've played Call of Duty: Mobile, you've probably played Zombies, a mobile version of the hugely popular, wave-based, undead-slaying mode from the console Call of Duty games. However, it seems your ghoul-shooting days may be numbered, because this fantastic part of Call of Duty: Mobile is leaving the game.

In a community updated posted on Reddit, the game's team confirmed "ZOMBIES Mode is being removed on March 25th", so you've only got a little while left to drink those perk-drinks and loot that magic box (you'll understand if you've played the game).

According to the team, "the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire", and because Zombies was apparently a limited-time mode, the team has taken the decision to pull it for the immediate future.

This means the second map that was meant to be coming, Nacht Der Untoten (the first ever Zombies map) has also been delayed for a while. The developers only say "we may bring the mode back", so it's not certain you'll ever be able to play zombies on Call of Duty: Mobile again.

To some Call of Duty: Mobile fans, the news that zombies wasn't at the right level of quality may come as a shock, because it played almost flawlessly with few bugs or issues, and the only real problem we had with it was the lack of more than one map.

The developers must have high standards, then, but given that Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most optimized games for mobiles right now, running well on everything from budget phones to gaming powerhouses, it's apparent that the team needs to put out quality content.

Instead of focusing on Zombies, "for now we’ll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode" according to the game's team, and since Battle Royale has barely changed since the game launched, this may be good news for some.

If you want to play Zombies past March 25, then, you're going to have to stick with a Call of Duty console game with it on. Alternatively, there's an iOS Call of Duty: Zombies app from 2012, which is certainly old, but it could fill your zombie-shooting quota for a while.