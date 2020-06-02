BT's faster fibre broadband deal comes with a £100 Mastercard and slashed price

It's the most popular internet provider out there but BT is by no means an affordable option. Well, not usually, but every so often BT steps up and brings forward a promotion to really make it a standout choice in the competitive world of broadband deals.

Right now, BT is taking its Fibre 2 plan - complete with speeds averaging a rapid 68Mb - and bringing the price way down. Now you just have to pay £31.99 a month to get those speeds and BT will even throw in an £100 Mastercard.

When you take into account that added Mastercard value, the effective monthly cost works out as £27.82. That puts this way below what you would normally pay for this package and is one of the best BT broadband deals we've seen for a while.

You can see this offer in full below or compare it to the rest of the market with our guide to the best broadband deals.

See the rest of the broadband and TV deals currently available

BT's brand new broadband deal in full:

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 68Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £34.99 £31.99 + £100 reward card

This package very rarely comes down to prices this low but right now you can get it for £31.99 a month. On top of that, BT is now throwing in £100 Mastercards, effectively bringing the cost you're spending down to £27.82 - an excellent price for these kind of speeds from BT.

View Deal

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £28.99 + £80 reward card

The cheaper of the two packages, if you're just looking for BT fibre internet on a budget, this could be a great choice. You're paying £28.99 a month and for that price, you are rewarded with speeds averaging 50Mb. Plus, BT is throwing in £80 reward cards.

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Read more:

4G home broadband: compare a more flexible internet option

Amazon Prime Day: get ready for the big saving event

iPhone deals: see Apple's top selling devices

Today's best broadband deals