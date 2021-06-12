BT's broadband deals currently come with massive £110 Mastercard incentives

For a lot of people, BT is going to be the obvious choice for broadband deals. It's the UK's most popular broadband supplier and although it can be pricey, it often has great promotions running.

Right now, for example, BT is offering up to £110 in Mastercards when you sign up for its fibre broadband deals. Go for its cheaper Fibre 1 plan and you'll only spend £28.99 a month while getting speeds averaging 50Mb.

On top of that, you'll also get an impressive £70 Mastercard that you can spend wherever you like. If you need faster speeds, BT's Fibre 2 deal will cost you £32.99 a month while boosting your speeds to an average of 67Mb.

Like the Fibre 1 plan, BT's Fibre 2 comes with a cash incentive - a £110 Mastercard. While neither of these are considered cheap broadband deals, the combination of fast speeds, BT hardware, and the big cash incentives make these some exceptional deals.

BT's excellent fibre broadband deals:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £28.99/pm + £70 Reward card

The cheaper of BT's two fibre plans, you can get BT Fibre 1 for just £28.99 a month. That price secures you speeds averaging 50Mb which is plenty for a small household. And on top of the speeds and pricing, BT will also throw in a £70 Mastercard for a boost in the overall value.

View Deal

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £32.99/pm + £110 Reward card

If you know you'll need faster speeds than the above, the BT Fibre 2 plan is a great option instead. It does boost your costs up to £32.99 a month but for that price you'll also see your speeds increase to an average of 67Mb. Like the above option, you'll also receive a Mastercard, this time with a value of £110.

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes, and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Today's other best broadband deals: