BT, Virgin or Sky - which provider has the best fibre broadband deals right now

Virgin, BT and Sky are three of the biggest names in broadband deals and are likely the three that you're strongly considering for your next plan...but which should you go for.

Luckily, each one of the trio is currently running some excellent fibre broadband deals - so whichever option you choose will be strong.

However, Virgin seems to have managed to get the upper-hand.

Virgin's M100 offer has undercut the fibre market by offering speeds averaging 108Mb for just £24 a month. On top of that, Virgin is also including a £75 Amazon voucher with your purchase.

So Virgin is the winner, right? Well, unfortunately Virgin isn't that widely available and many postcodes can't get it. Fortunately, both BT and Sky are also currently offering some of their best prices we've seen for a while.

You can compare all three of these broadband deals below.

The best broadband deals from Sky, Virgin and BT:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

Of the three providers, Virgin easily has the best plan available right now. It will cost you just £24 a month while scoring you average speeds of 108Mb - roughly double what BT and Sky offer below. Topping it all off, Virgin is currently including a £75 Amazon voucher with this package. However, Virgin is nowhere near as readily available as BT or Sky and could well not be available where you live. If that's the case, consult the two options below.View Deal

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £27.99/pm + £70 Reward Card

While BT is the most expensive of the three at £27.99, it makes up for that somewhat with a £70 Mastercard included. When you take this into account, your monthly bills come down to an effective £25.07 each month. For that price you're getting speeds averaging 50Mb.View Deal

Sky Broadband Superfast | 18 months | 59Mb average speed | £25 per month | £9.95 activation

Finally, Sky. While it doesn't have an added incentive like BT or Virgin, it does offer some great speeds averaging 59Mb for just £25 a month. That makes it faster and cheaper than BT, even when the Mastercard is taken into account with BT. It also has a shorter contract if you don't want to be tied in for a whole two years.View Deal

