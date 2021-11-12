BT makes its flexible TV packages even more so with addition of Netflix

Netflix is now available as a part of BT TV's flexible entertainment package, rolling the cost of a Netflix subscription into your monthly BT bill, the company announced via a press release.

The addition of Netflix was announced as part of a revamping of BT TV's Entertainment, Big Entertainment and VIP TV packages. This means that users can bolt on a Netflix subscription to their monthly bill, essentially rolling them into a singular price.

The plan can also be optionally upgraded to Netflix's HD and Ultra HD tiers for £4 and £8 extra, respectively. What's more, existing Netflix subscribers have the option to transfer their account in order to roll the subscription cost into their monthly BT TV bill.

BT also announced a new promotion where customers who sign up for BT TV's new entertainment packages by December 2 will get their first three months of the service for half price.

That drops the Entertainment package to £8 for the first three months, Big Entertainment down to £13 and VIP to £35.50. The former two include a Netflix Basic plan while the VIP package rolls in a Netflix Standard plan along with all Sky Sports and Sky Cinema channels.

That's sure to be an enticing deal for some, especially with the recent launch of the excellent BT TV Box Pro, the company's best set top box so far.

The new inclusion of Netflix paired with the Box Pro's 4K HDR capabilities and Dolby Atmos spatial audio support means that customers will be able to watch the best Netflix shows like Squid Game, Midnight Mass and the upcoming Cowboy Bebop adaptation in stunning quality.

Analysis: Squaring up to Sky?

While Netflix is a great addition for BT TV customers, the popular subscription service has been a mainstay on Sky Q boxes for a while now. Sky's set top box allows customers to save money on a Netflix subscription by rolling it into its monthly bill, and the same looks to be the case for folks subbed to BT TV's entertainment packages.

So long as you're getting the most out of your BT TV entertainment subscription, that is. The cost of the base Entertainment package being £16 a month under normal circumstances. So customers who make full use of that, watching shows on Sky Atlantic as well as making use of their included Now TV membership are very well positioned to be saving money by rolling Netflix into their sub cost.

The move to add Netflix to BT TV could better help the company compete with Sky's own offerings, then. Especially as BT TV packages also offer Sky's range of channels and exclusives via the Now TV membership. And while boxes like Sky Q offer more streaming services than we know what to do with, BT TV being able to offer both Netflix and channels like Sky Atlantic is a huge boon for its customers.