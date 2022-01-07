BT and Plusnet have both dropped new brilliant broadband deals this week

If one of your resolutions for 2022 was to save money on your broadband deal (it's always good to think big!) then a duo of great new offers have landed this week from two of the biggest names in the business.

BT Broadband and Plusnet have started the year with discounts to their fibre internet plans - and both are throwing in a freebie to sweeten the deal, too.

Right now, the cheapest option is the January Sale offer from Plusnet and its Unlimited Fibre package. After the free activation, you're left paying only £21.95 per month for internet speeds averaging 36Mb. Plus, to "say thanks for signing up", it will also send you a £70 Reward Card - that's basically a pre-paid Mastercard that you can spend anywhere online or in store that you wish.

BT's best tariff - its Fibre 1 plan - is a few quid costlier, but ups the speeds to 50Mb. So that may be a better fit if you're big on bingeing, work from home or have a house full of internet-hungry folk.

You can get the lowdown on these fabulous fibre broadband deals below.

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre: 18 months | Avg speed 36Mb | Free calls to Plusnet customers | FREE activation | £21.95/pm + £70 Reward Card Plusnet Unlimited Fibre: 18 months | Avg speed 36Mb | Free calls to Plusnet customers | FREE activation | £21.95/pm + £70 Reward Card

If top speeds aren't your main priority - and saving money is - then Plusnet's offer will be the one for you. When you take the £70 kickback in to account, the effective monthly cost comes down all the way to £18... that's pretty special for a fibre broadband deal.

BT Fibre 1: 24 months | Avg speed 50Mb | FREE delivery | £27.99/pm + £60 Reward Card BT Fibre 1: 24 months | Avg speed 50Mb | FREE delivery | £27.99/pm + £60 Reward Card

Looking for more speed? This deal offers remarkable value and the comfort of knowing your bills will be locked in to a reasonable rate for the next two years. Upping the average speed to a rapid 50Mb, that makes this a fantastic choice for streamers, downloaders and gamers

Compare these broadband deals to the rest

Our broadband comparison chart below lists all of the best internet deals from the full range of UK providers. Fiddle with the filters to get exactly what you need - whether that's the very cheapest possible, to an all-singing, all-dancing broadband and TV deal - click through, and sign up. It's as simple as that!

Loading...