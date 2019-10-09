BT 5G launch date set for Friday

BT Mobile customers will be able access 5G in 20 major towns and cities across the UK from Friday 11 October, the company has confirmed.

The service is powered by EE’s 5G network, which launched in the busiest London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester back in May. Since then the expansion has continued through the addition of transport hubs, major public venues, and new cities.

Subscribers who take up the 5G service will be able to access average speeds that are typically between 100Mbps and 150Mbps than 4G.

BT 5G

Pricing and tariffs have yet to be revealed, but the first customers to benefit from the launch will be those who have one of BT’s converged services that combine superfast broadband and mobile connectivity.

BT is replacing its existing ‘BT Plus’ converged tariffs with a service called ‘BT Halo’ which includes unlimited mobile data and calls, access to 5G and fibre connectivity. BT Halo also includes a visit from a ‘home tech expert’ who will help set up various connected devices around the home.

“The connected life is getting more complicated,” said BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera, who said the aim was to simplify the connection of various devices, platforms and subscriptions.

A team of 900 such experts have been assembled by BT as part of a drive to improve customer service. This has also seen BT return to the high street through EE stores and the return of all customer services back to the UK by the end of the year.

Finally, BT will stop selling copper broadband services in areas where it has rolled out superfast broadband. As many as 700,000 customers will receive automatic, free upgrades by next summer.

The company added that it would reveal more details about its full fibre rollout and the launch of a new TV service in the coming weeks.