The secret to elevating stadium experiences through private 5G

The technology industry is advancing at an extraordinary rate. The emergence of new AI models such as agentic AI and the rise of IoT has ushered in a new era of connected devices, putting immense pressure on connectivity. This is felt especially within stadiums as they become multi-purpose venues, hosting concerts, festivals, and large-scale events that demand adaptable and cost-effective IT infrastructure.

Private 5G networks promise to revolutionize global internet connectivity, presenting real benefits to what stadiums have to offer. The recent plans for Manchester United to build a new £2 billion, 100,000-seater-stadium is a stark reminder of the need for high-speed connectivity to support the various new retail stores and restaurants that will surround the stadium.

Private 5G networks offer a powerful solution to support diverse connectivity needs whilst improving the overall event experiences for fans. Private 5G provides dedicated bandwidth, enhanced security and complete control over network resources and performance, unlike public networks which are overloaded and shared by thousands of users. They can ensure that critical operations run smoothly, decrease network congestion, and support innovative services, such as more interactive alternatives for broadcasters to provide their audiences.

Why stadiums are turning to private 5G for smarter operations

Stadiums should be prioritizing deploying private 5G to maximize operational efficiencies. Leveraging these advanced technologies, despite various factors including changing crowd flows, event needs, and vendor placements, creates a more engaging, convenient, and safe environment for both fans and stakeholders attending stadium events.

By decreasing the need for extensive cabling, which can be expensive to install, maintain, and adapt, these networks can significantly lower connectivity costs and implementation time. The deployment of IoT devices, cameras, and sensors becomes considerably more flexible when physical wire limits are removed. This "cut the wire" approach lowers the overall cost of constantly changing connectivity equipment whilst also making the venue reconfiguration for various events faster and easier.

Just as importantly, private 5G elevates security. Real-time video analytics can quickly detect potential issues, while 5G-connected drones and robots enhance coverage in areas that are difficult or costly to monitor with personnel alone. This ensures a safer environment for everyone, protecting visitors, staff, and assets.

Unlocking new revenue streams through private 5G

For sports teams, concert organizers, stadium stakeholders, and other event planners to offer state-of-the-art services and differentiate themselves, a high capacity, dependable connection is necessary. Private 5G’s network slicing and specialized bandwidth provide uninterrupted, high-quality streaming for broadcasters, secure channel coordination among staff, and ensure seamless support for vendors’ point-of-sale systems.

Real-world examples, like London's StoneX Stadium, demonstrate the possibility of private 5G in action. By deploying AR applications that provide in-depth analytics, multiple camera angles, and interactive features, StoneX Stadium keeps fans more engaged, both onsite and at home, boosting satisfaction and driving commercial growth. As the global private cellular market expands, forward-thinking stadiums that embrace private 5G benefit from greater operational efficiency and more substantial revenue potential.

Beyond improved operations, private 5G paves the way for entirely new revenue streams. Stadiums can offer premium connectivity packages to broadcasters, VIP guests, and other partners. According to industry estimates, the global private cellular market may reach £78 billion by 2030, indicating a more robust trend towards the use of private networks in industries such as entertainment and sports. This technological edge not only attracts more events but also increases their profitability.

Connecting fans with the game

Stadium operators can collect vast quantities of data to create more engaging content thanks to private 5G's low latency, high bandwidth, and reliable performance. Organizers can deliver a more engaging fan experience and create more useful insights by supporting multiple streams from several high-definition camera angles and utilizing real-time data.

For example, Crystal Palace FC is using a private 5G network at its Selhurst Park stadium to enable a vision enhancement system for fans with sight loss, allowing them to watch live match footage directly to customized headsets.

How stadiums are embracing private 5G

Fortunately, private 5G networks can now be installed and maintained with remarkable ease after years of research and development. Often, these networks can be set up within hours, without the requirement for miles of physical infrastructure. For stadiums lacking in-house expertise, managed service providers can handle the deployment and maintenance, making the technology accessible to organizations of all sizes.

The latest private 5G solutions are also more IT-friendly, meaning stadium IT staff can manage the network without needing specific cellular training. This easy integration helps lower the barrier for adoption and makes it easier for stadiums to maintain their networks over time.

The first stadiums to adopt private 5G networks have taught us some valuable lessons. One key takeaway is the importance of starting with specific, focused use cases. By targeting immediate needs, like improving point-of-sale systems or boosting security, stadiums can quickly see the benefits, which paves the way for expanding to other uses later.

This approach is demonstrated by Stade Velodrome in Marseille, which started using a private 5G network to support a push to talk solution called Team Connect to keep workers connected. It has since started experimenting with food and beverage deliveries to people’s seats, and monitoring stocks within stores at the stadium.

Scalability is another vital factor. Private 5G networks are intended to grow alongside a stadium's needs, and planning for this from the start ensures that the network will continue to be a long-term asset.

Looking ahead to the connected stadium

To attract a new generation of fans, it’s crucial that stadiums continue to evolve. The excitement won’t just come from watching the action, it will stem from being fully immersed in it, through real-time stats, personalized content, and interactive AR/VR options. The deployment of private 5G technology has the potential to be transformative for stadiums. Through greater connectivity, sophisticated surveillance systems, smarter crowd management tools, and automated services will keep stadiums safer and more efficient.

But private 5G networks do more than improve operations; they also boost revenue through new services and enhanced event appeal and experiences. This shift towards seeing connectivity as a utility means it's becoming as vital as electricity and water. As essential as those utilities are, dependable connection is fast becoming a must for managing contemporary stadiums.

Investing in a private 5G network is more than simply improving internet speed—it's about setting the stage for a future where technology and entertainment co-exist seamlessly. It's about transforming live events into experiences that are richer, more engaging, and truly memorable for fans.

