World's smallest 1080p projector - UK details

Projectiondesign has finally released UK details for the M25 - the world's smallest Full HD home cinema projector. The M25 has the same footprint as an A4 sheet of paper. And yet manages to deliver full 1080-line progressive images that wouldn't disgrace projectors three or four times the size.

The Projectiondesign M25 uses the latest Texas Instruments DMD Dark Chip 3 DLP processor. It features 24fps film support, a 5,000:1 contrast ratio and 1,000 ANSI lumens brightness. It also includes Texas Instruments' BrilliantColor technology for an improved colour gamut, and an HDMI 1.3a input - ideal for getting maximum picture quality from Blu-ray and HD DVD players.

The M25 uses Projectiondesigns' own HDMI reclocking and equalisation technology. This enables you to pipe video from your disc player to the projector at distances of up to 30m with no loss in 1080p signal quality.

Provisional specs for the M25 - which is available in October - are given below. Price to be confirmed.

Projectiondesign M25 features at a glance