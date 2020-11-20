Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals: Dyson, Shark, and more

Make the most fun of all household chores even more enjoyable with these money-saving Black Friday deals on some great vacuum cleaners.

From cordless models to uprights, Sharks to Dysons, there's something to fit all budgets, from fancy high-end wirefree Dysons to cute and classic Henry Hoover models. Deals from Argos, AO.com and John Lewis are all offering the deepest cuts so far, and we've put the best of the cleaning appliance offers down below for your browsing pleasure.

The best Shark Black Friday deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 £199.99 at Argos (save £150)

Yes, it's that anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner, and there's a huge £150 off at Argos right now for Black Friday. If you're forever struggling with hair from your pet, your loved ones or your own head clogging up the brushes on your vacuum, it could be a game-changer.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 £199.99 at AO (save £150)

The same as above, but this time from AO.com, letting you keep your cordless vac hair-wrap free. It's convenient, hygienic, and continues to suck like the best of them.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology and True Pet IZ251UKT: £479.99 £299.99 at AO (save £180)

Another Shark special from AO.com, this time focussed on pet hair. A considerable £180 off here, with your £299 bagging you a powerful cordless upright capable of running for 80 minutes, giving you time to do the whole home and beyond.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Allergy DuoClean Pet Vacuum Cleaner: £199.99 at Argos (lowest ever)

Argos dropping the price of this corded upright vacuum from Shark to the lowest price it's ever been from the retailer. Just shy of £200, it's particularly good for those with pets, with the vacuum cleaner designed to work against allergy-causing mites and allergens.View Deal

Shark NV681UKT Powered Lift-Away True Pet Vacuum Cleaner: £199.99 at Argos (save £100)

Another great Shark option for pet lovers, this vacuum cleaner not only has powerful suction, but has lift away functionality that, despite being a corded model, adds the flexibility to get into hard-to-reach corners..View Deal

Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap Pet Corded: was £349.99 now £196.96 at John Lewis (save £153.03)

Save a whopping £153 on the Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap Pet Corded vacuum cleaner. As well as acting as a traditional up-right, the NZ801UKT always have a lift-away feature allowing you to easily manoeuvre round your home, and get to those hard-to-reach areas.

The best Dyson Black Friday deals

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Argos

This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at John Lewis

Another V8 Absolute Extra deal – same price, but with John Lewis' excellent guarantee thrown in. Again, expect wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. £100 discount is not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199 at Argos

Save £50 on this wired upright vacuum cleaner. You don't get the flexibility of a cordless model, but you do get a large 1.8 litre capacity and continual use when connected to a mains supply.View Deal

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199 at John Lewis

John Lewis again price matching other retailers with £50 off this wired upright vacuum cleaner. It'll offer superior suction than a wireless model, and is tough on pet hair – but remember that it's not as flexible as a cordless option.View Deal

Great deals from other vacuum brands

Vax S86-SF-C Steam Fresh Combi Multifunction Steam Cleaner: £79.97 £69.97 at John Lewis

Need more than just dust-sucking action? This steam cleaner from Vax will bring a shine to your hard-surface floors, windows, mirrors and even your oven!View Deal

Henry HVR 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner: £139 £99 at Argos (save £40)

A design classic, how can you not love Henry the hoover and his little trunk? While the bagged dust bin is a bit old-fashioned these days, it's still the cutest vacuum cleaner you can get – and at a very reasonable price.View Deal

Bush Stick to Handheld Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: £29 £19.99 at Argos (save £10)

Now this IS a bargain – need a cheap handheld cordless vac for tidying up smaller messes and into the corners of your car? For £20, this upright-to-handheld converting Bush vacuum cleaner can do both.View Deal

