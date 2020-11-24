Black Friday TV deals are slashing prices on Sony 4K OLED TVs

Some of the best Black Friday TV deals so far are on Sony TVs, and if you're in the market for a new television it might just be the TV brand to go for.

There are a host of huge discounts running on Sony 4K TVs across the US and UK, on both LCD and OLED. Right now at John Lewis you can get a 75-inch Sony XH95 for just £1,999 after a £500 discount, or a 55-inch A8 OLED for £1,299 after a £300 discount.

In the US, meanwhile, the Sony XH90 – a five-star LCD model that recently got HDMI 2.1 support over a firmware update – is now selling for just $999 at Best Buy after a $400 discount. The 65-inch A8 OLED, too, is now retailing for $1,799 after a massive $1,000 price cut, also at Best Buy.

There are big savings to be had, then, and the 2020 Sony TV range is full of great options for those looking to upgrade their current AV setup.

The A8 OLED, for one, is a new-for-2020 model that offers Sony's high-end processing and gorgeous OLED pictures at a surprisingly affordable price, making for an obvious choice after last year's A9G OLED.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best 4K TV deals in your region.

Today's best Sony TV deals (UK)

Sony Bravia KD43XH8096BU 43-inch 4K TV: £649 £549 at Currys

Save £100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 43-inch TV down below £550 this week. That's a great price as you're getting Dolby Vision HDR, a suite of smart catch up services and a 60Hz panel.

Sony 55-inch XH81 4K TV: £949.99 £699.99 at Currys

Save £300 on this mid-spec Sony TV, featuring an X1 processor, Dolby Vision, HLG, and the Android TV OS. It is an edge-lit set, so don't expect the consistent brightness of the XH90, though. Currys features a smaller, but still sizeable discount if you're not keen to sign up to Costco's membership program.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch A8 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,299 at Currys

Save £400 – Want a real discount? You can get £400 off this Sony OLED TV at a 55-inch size, with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, a state-of-art X1 Ultimate processor, and an Acoustic Surface Audio design that literally vibrates the screen to emit sound.

Sony Bravia 65-inch A8 OLED TV: £2,499 £1,999 at John Lewis

Save £500 – You can get £500 off this Sony OLED TV at a 65-inch size, with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, a state-of-art X1 Ultimate processor, and an Acoustic Surface Audio design that literally vibrates the screen to emit sound.

Sony Bravia 65-inch AG9 OLED (2019): £2,799 £2,499 at John Lewis

Save £300 – This 2019 Sony OLED was one of our favorite TVs that year, with incredible upscaling and a gorgeous 4K OLED picture. It's pricer than the A8, but comes with a sleeker central stand.

Sony Bravia 75-inch XH95 4K TV: £2,499 £1,999 at John Lewis

Save £500 – Huge savings on this equally huge 75-inch screen drom Sony. Featuring Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1, the X1 Ultimate processor, and Dolby Vision HDR.View Deal

Today's best Sony TV deals (US)

Sony Bravia 49-inch X800H 4K TV: $649 $549 at Best Buy

Save $100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 49-inch TV down below $550 this week. That's a great price as you're getting Dolby Vision HDR, a suite of smart catch up services and a 60Hz panel.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,399.99 $999 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $400 price cut at Best Buy. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Sony Bravia 55-inch A8 OLED TV: $1,899 $1,499 at John Lewis

Save $400 – You can save $400 on this Sony 4K OLED TV at a 55-inch size. It's a great TV, comes with a great X1 Ultimate processor, and features Sony's premium screen-shaking audio technology.

Today's best TV deal Sony Bravia 65-inch A8 OLED TV: $2,799 $1,799 at John Lewis

Save $1,000 – You can save an incredible $1,000 on this Sony 4K OLED TV at a 65-inch size. It's a great TV, comes with a great X1 Ultimate processor, and if it fits within your budget, it's one of the best TV deals we've seen so far.

Sony 85-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $2,799 $1,999 at Best Buy

Save $800 – Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 85-inch 4K TV gets a $800 price cut at Best Buy. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

There are a few things that mark Sony out from other TV brands. The main one is the company's Acoustic Surface Audio technology, which vibrates across the TV's panel to emit sound that isn't confined to specific speaker placement. It's not for everyone – some can find the sound a bit indistinct – but it's certainly different.

Sony TVs are great for motion processing too – though do check which chip your new purchase is sporting. The X1 Ultimate is Sony's most impressive processor, with the X1 providing a more mid-level performance at a reduced price.

