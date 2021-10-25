Save big with this LG C1 OLED TV deal and beat the Black Friday rush

TV deals are also some of the most sought-after during Black Friday, but why wait another month when you can already get a fantastic low price on this LG C1 OLED TV.

Currys has just put a new batch of tech offers live and the headline TV deal is 55-inch LG C1 OLED which is now reduced by a huge £500 and can be bought for £1199 (was £1699). All you need to do is enter the voucher code 'VISION100OFF' at the final stage of the checkout process to get this price. We may still be in October, but we fully expect this to be on the same level as this year's Black Friday deals.

For those after something a little bigger, a 65-inch version of the same LG C1 OLED is also on sale for £1699 (was £1999) – that's the best price we've ever seen for this set. And for the smaller rooms in your home, the 48-inch version is down to £999 (was £1199). Again you just have to use the same 'VISION100OFF' discount code during checkout.

LG C1 OLED TV deals

LG C1 OLED TV 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £2499 £1699 at Currys

Save £300 – Here's the best price we've seen on the 65-inch LG C1 OLED ever. Most other TVs of this size and similar capabilities are at least £2000, so that shows just how much you're saving here. This premium set features high in our list of best TVs you can buy, especially for those looking to experience 4K gaming at 120Hz on the PS5 or Xbox Series X. View Deal

LG C1 OLED TV 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £1699 £1199 at Currys

Save £500 – Looking to spend a little less? Here's a brilliant £500 discount on the 55-inch version of the same LG C1 OLED TV. It's very briefly been £100 less before at Amazon so there's a chance it could be cheaper again on Black Friday. With this deal at Currys, though, you get a 5-year warranty included. View Deal

LG C1 OLED TV 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £1199 £999 at Currys

Save £200 – The other sizes too big, still? Handily, the voucher code can also be applied to the 48-inch LG C1 OLED. With this discount, you're getting an OLED for under £1000, which is always the sweet spot we're looking for in these TV deals. Some folks have used this size as a PC gaming monitor, which seems extreme, but is totally viable. View Deal

We fully expect the LG C1 OLED to be one of the most popular buys during this year's sales as it's considered to be one of the very best TVs you can buy today.

As well as its fantastic picture quality and responsive OS, it's a top pick for anyone with a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Thanks to the TV's HDMI 2.1 ports, it allows both current-gen consoles to reach their full potential and run supported games in 4K resolution at 120Hz to give you the smoothest experience.

Read more As well as offering some of the best prices we've ever seen for the LG C1 OLED, Currys is a good place to buy from because all TV purchases come with a 5-year warranty. That'll give you some added peace of mind when your new set arrives, that if anything breaks within that time (as long as it's not accidental damage) you're covered. As an added bonus you can also get 5 months Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple News+ free, as well as 3 months Apple TV+ free.

More OLED TV deals

If you'd still prefer to hold fire for now then you'll want to keep an eye on our roundup of all the best Black Friday TV deals over the next few weeks.

You can also find more cheap OLED TV deals or more budget-friendly cheap TV deals if you don't need the high-end tech found in these sets.