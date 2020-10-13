Best Prime Day Warehouse deals: save 20% on Amazon UK electronics

As part of the UK's Prime Day deals, Amazon is running a sale on its Warehouse range of goods – for Prime Day only, you can save a flat 20% on everything tagged in its Warehouse (that is, used and refurbished goods), as long as you're a Prime member.

But what's in there? Not every saving is a winner, honestly, but it's well worth browsing to see what's made the cut.

The range of items covers everything from electronics to toys, and gardening equipment to shoes. Amazon describes the product range as 'selected', and while it's true you won't find many big ticket items in the majority of categories, it's worth having a look anyway.

What does Amazon Warehouse mean? Amazon characterizes it as 'open-box and used' products – so refurbished items, basically, the quality of which Amazon will tell you about before you add it to your basket. You'll see signs like 'Used - Very Good' and 'Used - Like New' on each item to help inform your buying decision.

You need to reach checkout in order to see the 20% discount on each item, which makes browsing for prices a bit of a pain. So far, we've seen products like the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, Blue Yeti microphones and appliances like kettles and vacuum cleaners discounted. But stock levels are low, so the line-up is likely to shift as items sell out. Amazon cautions to "check back often and order quickly" if you see something you want.

To try and make your life easier, below we've collected quick links to a few of our favorite items on sale, and explain how their discounts compare to buying the items brand new so you can see if it's worth it.

Finding specific products in the Warehouse sale is hard, so we'd suggest picking the category of your choice and browsing what's on offer. Remember to head to checkout to see what the 20% discount equates to.

Best Prime Day Amazon Warehouse deals

We've picked out a few deals from the Warehouse savings, price-checking their cost against buying the same item brand new. As mentioned, these items are refurbished/used – keep that in mind before you order. Stock is likely to be limited for each.

Razer Viper Wireless Gaming Mouse (Used - Like New): £68.20 on Amazon

This excellent Razer wireless gaming mouse, which is listed as coming with a docking station, is usually £100+ brand new. If used or refurbished products don't bother you too much, it might be worth considering.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey, Used - Like New): £148.95 on Amazon Warehouse

Usually retailing at £199, and dropping to around £179 during peak sales times, this isn't a bad price at all for the handheld-only Switch in a 'Used - Like New' condition. Though you might also want to wait for more discounts around Black Friday.

Lego Kylo Star Wars Kylo Ren's Shuttle (Used - Like New): £70.29 at Amazon Warehouse

Released to tie in with 2019's The Rise of Skywalker movie, this Lego set sells brand new for just over £89 right now. This 'Like New' condition model on Amazon Warehouse, though, is a big chunk of money less than that. Reach checkout to see the discount. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset (Used - Very Good): £166.82 on Amazon Warehouse

It is a used high-end gaming headset, yes, but it's also a lot cheaper than the £204.49 you'll pay for a brand new one from Amazon right now. View Deal

Samsung T5 1TB External SSD (Used - Like New): £104.10 at Amazon Warehouse

This external SSD usually reaches around £30 more than this during sales periods, and is currently £146.28 brand new. Worth considering if you don't mind having a used drive.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 (Used - Very Good): £95.97 at Amazon Warehouse

Microsoft's highest-end controller dips below £100 if you're happy with a 'Very Good' condition Amazon Warehouse model. Also compatible with PC, as well as Xbox One, and it features adjustable thumbsticks among other niceties. View Deal

Bialetti Moka Express Aluminium Stovetop Coffee Maker (Like New): £15.97 on Amazon Warehouse

This popular coffee maker is just under £16 in 'Like New' condition on Amazon Warehouse for Prime Day, but make sure you reach checkout as a Prime member to see the discount.

Apple AirPods (Used - Very Good): £95.23 at Amazon Warehouse

Listed as 'Used - Very Good', the 20% discount lets you kick a bunch of money off of the latest model AirPods if you're happy to buy them from Amazon Warehouse. Brand new, it's currently £128.View Deal

Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse (Like New): £30.02 at Amazon Warehouse

You'd usually spend a few pounds more to get the Logitech G502 brand new. It's a reliable 16,000 DPI mouse, and here it's in 'Like New' condition if that suits you. If you want a brand new mouse for a similar price, though, check out the Prime Day deal on the Razer Viper. View Deal

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.