Awesome Vodafone fibre broadband deal gives free speed upgrade and super low price

Vodafone recently went back to the drawing board, completely reworking how its broadband deals operate and of all of the changes made, the pricing is most exciting.

Now you can land yourself Vodafone's Superfast Fibre 2 plan for the same price as the normally cheaper Superfast Fibre 1. That means speeds averaging 63Mb for just £22.95 - the cheapest price out there for superfast broadband speeds that quick.

And if you're an existing Vodafone customer, the deal gets even better. Vodafone has recently changed how it offers existing customers discounts, now offering up to £3 a month off the price. That's a hefty £72 saving all told.

If you're an existing pay monthly phone customer, 24-month SIM or 18-month SIM customer - or are planning on taking advantage of the best Vodafone mobile deals - you'll save £3 a month. Those with mobile broadband, a 30-day SIM or 12-month SIM will still get a decent £2 a month saving.

However, while Vodafone is clearly one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around right now, it has made the decision to up all of its contracts to 24 months, just like BT Broadband. If that's too long, we've displayed some other options below.

Vodafone's price cut fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm (an extra saving up to £3 is available for Vodafone customers)

Here it is, a real bargain of a fibre broadband deal! It costs £22.95 for speeds averaging 63Mb. And existing Vodafone customers could save up to £3 a month, bringing the cost down to a market-leading £19.95!

What other broadband deals are there right now?

With Vodafone now operating on 24 month contracts, many will find that it is no longer a viable option. For those people, there are plenty of other options out there. Plusnet has a great fibre plan with speeds averaging 36Mb for £22.99 a month. A price drastically lowered by the £70 Mastercard included.

Or EE's fibre plan gets you the same speeds but for £23 a month. Another option from a rarely discounted broadband supplier.

