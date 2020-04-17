iPhone SE deals are now available - see where to pre-order the 2020 SE

There was no flashy launch, no promo videos - just a sudden announcement and now we have the iPhone SE 2020...or iPhone SE 2nd Gen, if you prefer.

Either way, fans of Apple products finally have a new budget iPhone available, with prices starting from just £419, this is one of Apple's cheapest devices and the lowest cost we've seen from the manufacturer in a long time.

Obviously, at a price that low, this is nothing like Apple's other recent launches such as when it released iPhone 11 deals, where prices sat (and still do) on the pricier side. You're not getting a bezel free phone, you're only getting one camera and the battery is much smaller.

Apple has balanced that out with a range of 2020 specs - 4K video, portrait mode, Apple's super powerful A13 Bionic chip and an increased battery power over the SE, iPhone 8 and other similar devices.

And the good news for anyone looking to pre-order this device, there is a massive range of retailers on board - this is Apple after all! That means you have plenty of choice for storage sizes, data caps, networks and more. We've listed the available retailers below, together with a comparison chart of the best prices as and when they come in - the phone will start shipping next Friday 24.

Where to pre-order iPhone SE 2020 deals:

iPhone SE 2020 deals on contract:

- Carphone Warehouse

- Mobiles.co.uk

- EE

- Sky Mobile

- Three

- Vodafone

- e2save

- Affordable Mobiles

- Buymobiles

- Fonehouse

- iD Mobile

- BT Mobile



iPhone SE 2020 SIM-free prices:

- Amazon

- Argos

- Very

- John Lewis

- Apple

What's the iPhone SE 2020 like?

For anyone who's been holding out for a cheap iPhone, this could well be the perfect option. It can be best described as a 2020 iPhone 8. It looks like the 8, feels like it and even has a similar spec sheet. It has just taken some very key upgrades.

There's reverse charging, portrait mode, 4K video, Apple's A13 Bionic chip and the return of an old fan favourite - Touch ID. However, this is completely unlike any other 2020 Apple device. No Face ID, large top and bottom bezels, a reduced camera size and more allow this device to receive its lowered price tag.

You can discover everything you could ever want to know about the handset in our dedicated guide to the iPhone SE 2020.

Trade in your old phone for money off iPhone SE

If you've been waiting for the iPhone SE then you're likely somebody after our own heart - somebody who likes saving money. A good way to do that is to get some cash for your old handset, with Sellmymobile doing exactly that.

Even if you've been hanging on to an age old original Apple iPhone SE, then you could bag a good £30-£40 by trading it in. Not bad. And obviously there's more on offer for newer, more expensive handsets.

Head to Sellmymobile.com to see how much you can get for your old phone