Apple Watch 4 deal is the cheapest price ever now at Amazon in the Boxing Day sales

We've seen a raft of fantastic Apple Watch deals launch today in the Boxing Day sales. Not only is there a huge saving on the Apple Watch 3 below, but we've also found a great discount the Apple Watch 4 with cellular capabilities too: it now costs just under £360 at Amazon - that's Amazon's cheapest ever price for the popular smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 4 4G - 40mm | £699 £359.20 at Amazon

You'll pay a considerable premium for picking up a GPS Cellular version of the Series 4 in these Apple Watch deals, but this is the best price we've seen for the watch in this configuration - coming with an aluminium case and nylon loop for ease of use and top sportiness.

Apple Watch 4: 44mm | GPS + Cellular | Stone Sport Band | £749 £441.35 at Amazon

If you want the larger 44mm Apple Watch 4, this is the best deal for you, as we've never seen the model this cheap. It comes with a sports band, so it's a bit more sports-centric, although of course you can buy more and swap them around.

Apple Watch 4: 40mm | GPS + Cellular | Gold Milanese Loop | £799 £473.85 at Amazon

This classy Apple Watch 4 with a Milanese-style loop and a gold body is great for people that want a stylish-looking smartwatch at a decent price. It's £325 off, which is 41% of the price, so you don't have to break the bank to buy it.

Apple Watch 4: 44mm | GPS + Cellular | Gold Milanese Loop | £849 £506.35 at Amazon

This constitutes the biggest saving on an Apple Watch 4, with over £340 off, but that makes sense for a sale on the biggest version of the watch with a Milanese strap.

The Apple Watch offers iPhone users an unparalleled smartwatch experience. With full integration of a massive number of apps, services, and features from the iPhone to your wrist, the luxury smartwatch offers fitness tracking, easy notifications (with text and call handling), Apple Pay, and music functions as well as a whole host of expanding features on newer models.

We've been seeing prices rising and falling over the last couple of weeks, but the Boxing Day sales are offering some real treats, so if you didn't find one of the best smartwatches under your Christmas tree, why not gift yourself one now.

More Boxing Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 - 38mm | £195 at BT

The Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch deal in this selection, coming it at just £195 (that's a few pounds savings) in these early Boxing Day sales. Despite its low price this week, you're still getting a nicely-visible OLED touchscreen with water resistance, and all the staple Apple Watch experiences you'd expect. Plus, it's still fully compatible with WatchOS 6.1.

Apple Watch Series 4 - 44mm | £319 at Currys

Moving up a price bracket, you'll find the Series 4. This is a smartwatch with a load of extra features more designed around the fitness enthusiasts among us. With fall detection, an Electrical Heart Rate Sensor on the Digital Crown you're getting a little more bang for your buck, especially looking at that LTPO display and extra battery life.

Apple Watch Series 5 - 40mm| £379 at Currys

You're paying less for this Series 5 than you would a cellular Series 4 in the Boxing Day sales, so this Apple Watch deal is a real winner. The latest Apple Watch offers a unique always-on-display which separates it the most from its earlier models.

If you're looking for more great savings - check out our full range of Apple Watch 4 prices available now. If you're looking to complete your Apple ecosystem even more, why not check out these fantastic AirPods deals, or perhaps splash out on a new iPhone deal to set you up for 2020.