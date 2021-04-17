Apple HomePod Mini drops to lowest price ever

The Apple HomePod Mini is one of the cheapest devices Apple has ever released, so we were surprised to stumble across this record low price drop so soon. HomePod Mini deals at Very are offering the Siri smart speaker for just £90 this weekend, a £9 saving over the £99 RRP.

That may not sound like a big saving, but we haven't seen HomePod Mini deals drop too far below £99 at major retailers since release - and that's to be expected. More affordable Apple devices like this rarely see discounts, and savings so close to release are even more extraordinary.

Apple HomePod Mini: £99 £90 at Very

While it's only £9 off, the Apple HomePod Mini has only been on the market since November and Apple rarely discounts its smaller gadgets so soon. That makes this an excellent offer for Siri fans, or those looking to boost their Apple Music subscription with exceptional sound quality. You'll also find this price available at John Lewis and Currys.

The Apple HomePod Mini is perfect for those who use Siri for their virtual assistant needs and have an Apple Music subscription. While certainly handy for Siri connectivity and the occasional smart home control command, it's the sound quality of this dinky smart speaker that serves as its biggest feature.

With a full-range driver and 360 degree audio, as well as an Apple S5 chip for automatic tuning, you're getting plenty of speaker smarts here. The result is a full-bodied, fantastically balanced soundscape that belies the Mini's smaller, subtle form factor. Plus, you can connect multiple devices for stereo sound as well.

