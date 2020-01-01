There's still time to grab an Apple AirPods deal for just under £125 in January sales

The final few weeks of 2019 proved fruitful for Apple AirPod deal hunters, and these excellent prices are sticking around for the January sales. Currys and Laptops Direct currently have the best prices going on the normal 2019 AirPods as well as the version that includes a wireless charging case for extra convenience. You can pick up a standard set for as low as £124 this week - an excellent price for Apple's premium earbuds.

During Black Friday, we saw AirPods sell out at their discounted rate across the board, so these could sell out fast. Likewise, the more expensive wireless charging version of the 2019 AirPods are back down to £159 at Currys, which is pretty much the sale price we saw previously.

With these true wireless earbuds, you can enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life and three hours of talk time with a single charge. Its H1 Chip allows for quicker pairing and connectivity with no issues, plus you can ask Siri questions as you go, totally hands-free.

UK Apple AirPod deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £124.97 at Laptops Direct

The latest model (second generation) of AirPods are just under £125, cheaper than the Black Friday prices we saw. These sold out fast for £4 more, so it's unclear how long this price will be available for. View Deal

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case: £199 £158.99 at Currys

This matches Amazon's lowest ever price for the wireless charging case version of the Apple AirPods (well, technically it's a penny cheaper). A solid discount on the wireless charging case version of these earbuds.View Deal

