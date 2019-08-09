AO Mobile is here - promising great value phone deals and a free gift worth up to £250

It's already a well known name for the online purchase of electronics, white goods and appliances, but now AO.com has branched off into the bustling crowd of smartphone contracts. Say hello to AO Mobile.

Stocking everything from iPhones, to Android devices like Samsung, Huawei and Google Pixels, AO Mobile is ready to bring its four Value Proposition Pillars to make sure that you get the very best service for your money. Put simply, they consist off:

Price match promise - will match Carphone Warehouse and all other network operators

- will match Carphone Warehouse and all other network operators Customer service - you can contact AO seven days a week

- you can contact AO seven days a week Convenience - next day delivery, seven days a week - even on Sundays!

- next day delivery, seven days a week - even on Sundays! Insurance - two months free insurance on any handset

In a competitive marketplace where the customer experience is just as important to many consumers as price, AO Mobile's focus on putting the customer first is likely to strike the right notes.

AO Mobile's amazing reward card offer

And if that doesn't turn your head, then perhaps a freebie will! To attract phone shoppers AO Mobile's way in the first few weeks, it's throwing in an AO digital reward card worth up to £250 if you sign up for a new mobile phone deal in August.

The value of the card depends on the mobile that you're buying, with the maximum amount reserved for smartphone royalty such as the Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro.

Provided you don' t return your phone, or cancel within your 14-day grace period, AO Mobiles says that you will automatically receive the digital reward card activation email 30 days after purchase. From there you can redeem it online at AO.com against any purchase - regardless of other promotions available.

AO Mobile's amazing reward card offer

And if that doesn't turn your head, then perhaps a freebie will! To attract phone shoppers AO Mobile's way in the first few weeks, it's throwing in an AO digital reward card worth up to £250 if you sign up for a new mobile phone deal in August.

The value of the card depends on the mobile that you're buying, with the maximum amount reserved for smartphone royalty such as the Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro.

Provided you don' t return your phone, or cancel within your 14-day grace period, AO Mobiles says that you will automatically receive the digital reward card activation email 30 days after purchase. From there you can redeem it online at AO.com against any purchase - regardless of other promotions available.

"Making it easy to choose what’s best"

“This is a gamechanger for customers because we’ve built AO Mobile for today’s world,” said AO Founder and Chief Executive, John Roberts. “Customers tell us that they find buying mobile and connectivity complicated.

"From today, we’re making it easy to choose what’s best for them with easy-to-understand pricing and fantastic service.

"“When it comes to telecoms, buying a mobile is a minefield of confusion and pretty average service. Customers deserve better and that’s where AO Mobile comes in. Add our launch offer of up to £250 off at AO.com and it’s a no-brainer.”