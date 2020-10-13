Amazon Prime Day 2020: Logitech Z906 5.1 speakers get huge £210 price cut

If you want to transform your gaming and movie watching experience, then this brilliant deal for Logitech's fantastic Z906 5.1 system is the best Amazon Prime Day deal you're going to get.

With a huge £209 price cut, this THX, Dolby and DTX certified 5.1 system is now just £140, which is fantastic value for what you get (not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Logitech Z906 deals in your region).

Comprising of five satellite speakers and a subwoofer, this system brings breath-taking surround sound to your living room or bedroom. We've used this system and can highly recommend it, especially at this ultra-low price.

Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System: £350 £140 at Amazon

Getting immersive, cinema-like surround sound in your home is now more affordable than ever thanks to this incredible Prime Day deal that knocks £209 off these THX certified speakers. Compatible with TVs, Blu-ray players, PS4, Xbox One and much more.View Deal

This speaker system offers plenty of connectivity options, allowing you to connect TVs, Blu-ray players, games consoles and PCs up to it with ease. Plus, there's an included remote control for easily setting inputs and controlling the volume.

This really is one of the best deals we've seen so far on Prime Day.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best Logitech Z906 5.1 surround sound speaker system deals where you are below.

