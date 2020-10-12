Amazon Fire TV Cube is now cheaper than it's ever been, in new Prime Day deal

The Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device is now on sale, with a massive discount to coincide with the start of the Prime Day 2020 sales.

The box-shaped streamer is now just £69.99, down from its usual RRP of £109.99 – and a good £10 cheaper than we've ever seen it before. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

While the Fire TV Cube isn't quite as compact (or affordable) as the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, or even the Fire TV Stick 4K, its increased functionality makes it a flagship Fire TV streamer. Alongside the Fire TV operating system and 4K HDR streaming, you're also getting all the hands-free voice control of an Amazon Echo smart speaker – with eight far-field microphones ensuring your voice commands can be picked up from across the room.

The Fire TV Cube can also act as a control center for changing channels on your set top box, altering volume, swapping inputs to your soundbar, and the like.

If you're after real HDR, the Fire TV Cube supports the dynamic HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats, which carry metadata for shot-by-shot calibration of your picture settings.

The Fire TV Stick 4K meets these criteria too, though, and it may be worth considering the cheaper model unless you specifically want the hybrid smart speaker and TV/AV control functionality offered by the Cube.

