Amazon Fire tablets drop to lowest ever prices for Black Friday 2019

It's a Black Friday deal which comes as no surprise, but one which may make up your mind whether to purchase one of Amazon's now-extremely affordable Fire tablets.

This is a great time to buy as well, as Amazon's Fire tablets haven't been cheaper than they are right now.

Amazon Black Friday deals started in earnest on November 22 and will be running right through until the end of Monday, December 2 (aka Cyber Monday 2019), which means you've got more than a week to take advantage of its tablet price drop.

You can save up to 44% off the price of Amazon's slate, with the entry-level Fire 7 price dropping to just £29.99 (a saving of £20) - a fantastic price for a tablet which will easily cope with web browsing, social media and emails.

The biggest discount is on the Amazon Fire HD 8, which has dropped by 44% to just £44.99. It offers up a larger, higher resolution display, more power, better speakers and longer battery life.

Offering the same improvements over the Fire 7 as the Fire HD 8, the Amazon Fire HD 10 brings an even bigger display - perfect for movies and gaming - and a tasty discount of £55, which sees its price drop to only £94.99.

Amazon Fire tablets Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Want a tablet, but just need something that is basic and affordable? Amazon's Fire 7 range is incredibly cheap during the Black Friday sales period, and while the specs aren't impressive it offers a strong experience considering the price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018): £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is a super-cheap tablet that's small enough to take everywhere and an ideal way to consume Amazon content. At its current deal price it's basically an impulse purchase.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019): £149.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest big tablet is the perfect sofa companion, especially if you're an Amazon Prime customer, and right now it's a total steal at £55 / 37% less than normal.

Amazon Fire Kids Edition Black Friday deals

If you're after a tablet that's a little more child-friendly, Amazon has you covered here too, with some great Black Friday discounts on its Fire Kids Edition tablet range too.

These tablets come with a kid-proof case, a no-quibble returns policy if your little one manages to break it and an child-safe operating system which gives them access to all their apps and games, and keeps them away from anything harmful.

Adults can also set up their own, unrestricted, account on the tablet (protected by a password), which means the Fire Kids Edition slates can be used by all the family.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Are your children (or perhaps some others that you know) looking for their very own tablet? The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is a strong choice considering its durable case and child friendly software that comes on board. It's over 40% cheaper over Black Friday as well.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: £129.99 £84.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a colorful, durable tablet designed to keep your child entertained and educated, and at £84.99 it also now has a kid-friendly price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: £199.99 £134.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition might look like a toy, but this 10.1-inch tablet is ideal for kids, thanks to parental controls, a built-in stand, and all sorts of kid-friendly content, and right now it's 33% off.

Not in the UK? Don't fear, as we're constantly searching for the best Amazon Fire Tablet deals, and you can see the best prices below.