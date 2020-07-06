Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is half price in amazing smart speaker deal

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to bring a smart speaker into your home, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is a great solution – and it's now at its lowest price ever for a limited time only.

The mini Alexa speaker is currently half price at Amazon, with the retailer slashing the price from £59.99 to just £29.99, making the latest Echo Dot an absolute bargain. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Dot prices in your region).

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot deal

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (3rd Gen): £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Did you ever wish you had a speaker that talked back to you and had a clock? Well, if so, you're in luck: Amazon's 3rd-Gen Echo Dot has a digital clock built in, making it a perfect bedside companion. Expires today (Monday, July 6) at 23:50 BST.View Deal

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock takes the third-gen Echo Dot and furnishes it with a built-in timepiece, which makes it an ideal companion for your bedside table – although it's small size means it would fit in just about anywhere in your home.

Adding a clock to its smallest smart speaker was a canny move from Amazon; after all, the most regularly-made request of Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speakers is "what's the time?"

We awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Echo Dot with Clock review, thanks to its clear, attractive display and the convenience of a tap-to-snooze alarm clock and timer – neither of which detract from all the charms and smarts of a regular Dot.

Sure, it's not the best-sounding speaker on the market, but it's potentially one of the smartest with Alexa built-in, which brings the ability to control your other smart home devices via a plethora of Alexa skills and commands you can choose from.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Amazon Echo Dot with Clock prices in your region below: