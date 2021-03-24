Amazon Echo Dot deal slashes mini smart speaker by 40%

The Amazon Echo Dot (2020) is the smallest Alexa speaker from the tech giant, and right now, you can get it with a huge 40% discount.

As part of the Amazon Spring Sale, the fourth-gen Echo Dot has been slashed from £49.99 to £29.99, saving you £20 and bringing the mini smart speaker very close to its lowest ever price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo deals in your region.)

If you're looking for something a little bigger, you can also save on the Dolby Atmos-touting Amazon Echo Studio, which has been reduced from £189.99 to £159.99.

Today's best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's smallest smart speaker has been discounted by £25 in the company's Spring Sale. The compact speaker comes in three different colors; white, grey and charcoal and has a light ring on the bottom. With 40% off, this is an excellent deal on the spherical desk buddy.View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save on this great Dolby Atmos-equipped smart speaker, which features fantastic audio and Alexa voice control. You can also use the Echo Studio speakers as part of a home cinema setup. The regular retail price was already great for the sound and build quality of the Echo Studio – the £30 saving here just makes it sweeter, even though it's not the best price we've ever seen. View Deal

With such an easy set-up and low price tag, the Amazon Echo Dot (2020) is a great way to try connected tech without the commitment of too much time, money and energy.

This small, sphere-shaped device provides a compact home for Alexa to live inside yours. It also packs in enough sound performance to fill most rooms – although audiophiles be warned, this isn’t going to compete with your sound system.

At this price, the smart speaker is an absolute steal, and could make a fantastic gift too.

If audio quality is your main concern however, you may want to look to the Amazon Echo Studio. Boasting ambitious audio credentials that include support for 3D audio mixes and Dolby Atmos home cinema soundtracks, this flexible smart speaker can also control your smart home devices like other Alexa speakers – all at a reasonable price.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Amazon Echo prices in your region below: