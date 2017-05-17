Amazon Alexa is coming to your Fire tablet

If you own an Amazon Fire tablet, soon you'll be able to interact with Amazon's voice assistant Alexa directly from your slate.

Amazon has confirmed it will be bringing the Alexa voice assistant to older tablets as well as the newly announced Fire (2017) and Fire HD 8 (2017).

An exact timescale for the update hasn't been revealed yet, but if you own an Amazon tablet from the last few years we believe you'll be able to get the upgrade soon.

The Alexa update will allow you to get all of the features we're used to with the Amazon Echo, but directly from your tablet.

You can activate skills and recipes for Alexa, plus you can ask it to open up individual apps or play media on your tablet.