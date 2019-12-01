Act fast! This Philips 4K TV and soundbar is 40% off at Amazon for today only

There's been no shortage of great Philips TVs deals for Black Friday, but this TV and soundbar bundle – available today only – is one of the best we've seen.

For just £699, you can now buy a truly massive 70-inch television at Amazon – with over £300 off the original RRP. Not in the UK? Check out some other TV deals at the bottom of this article.

For that money you'll get 4K resolution, HDR support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as a Bluetooth soundbar to expand the soundstage beyond the TV's meagre built-in speakers.

Philips 70-Inch 4K TV + Soundbar: £1,062.46 £699 at Amazon

This giant Philips TV supports the Dolby Vision HDR format and Dolby Atmos sound to provide truly cinematic picture and sound quality. The included Bluetooth soundbar also lets you stream music wirelessly too. Deal expires 11.59pm December 1 (GMT)View Deal

It's still only a two-channel soundbar, so those looking for truly knockout sound may want to check out some of these Dolby Atmos speakers instead – but this is still a very decent deal for what you get.

Of course, you may be considering a Philips TV for its unique Ambilight technology, which projects mood lighting around the set to improve the ambience during your film nights or long-haul gaming sessions. You won't get Ambilight with this particular set, but there are a number of sets that have it in our Cyber Monday TV deals page.

Remember though: this deal expires at midnight on Sunday 1 December, so you'll have to act fast if you want to nab it in time.

Not in the UK, or just missed the deal above? You can check out some other affordable 4K TV prices in the list below:

