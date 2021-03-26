7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

There’s no shame in admitting you’re still slogging your way through Zack Snyder’s Justice League – it was a lot, to say the least. But if you’ve managed to fully recover from all the slow-motion, CGI-fueled chaos, there’s plenty more movies and TV shows to keep you busy this weekend on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

From graphic novel-inspired superhero series to Oscar-nominated dramas, the biggest streamers have lined up a healthy variety of content to bid adieu to March and (almost) welcome April.

Below, we've rounded up seven of the biggest highlights coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and more this weekend.

Bad Trip (Netflix)

Bad Trip seems like a pretty good trip. Inspired by the hidden camera comedy of Borat, the film follows two best friends (Eric André and Lil Rel Howery) on a cross-country road trip across America in the stolen car of a criminal (Tiffany Haddish). It goes badly, presumably.

Bad Trip is produced by (one of) the guys behind Jackass and Bad Grandpa, so expect inventive pranks, awkward encounters and bonehead-level stupidity.

Now available to stream on Netflix

The Irregulars

Can you have a Sherlock TV series without putting the iconic detective at its front and center? The Irregulars shows that you can.

Based on the gang of street kids from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock novels, The Irregulars is a supernatural crime drama where Holmes and Dr. Watson play second fiddle to the titular group of teenagers. Tasked by Watson with solving crimes with a paranormal twist, the Irregulars become embroiled in a mystical plot that threatens the entire world. It's a uniquely intriguing premise, if nothing else.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video)

If knowing Invincible is a violent, superhero-led animated series based on the works of The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman isn’t enough to make you watch it, just take a look at its cast.

Steven Yeun and J.K Simmons voice the lead characters, alongside performances from the likes of Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali and Jon Hamm, to name just a few other high-profile names attached to the project. We also think it could give The Boys a run for its money, in case you still weren’t convinced.

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney Plus)

Emilio Estevez reprises his role as coach Gordon Bombay in this 10-episode follow-up to 1992’s The Mighty Ducks.

It’s easy to knock Disney for its apparent fascination with its own intellectual property, but the original movie led to two sequels, an animated series and inspired the creation of a real-life National Hockey League team – so there’s something here, at least.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus

The Father (Amazon Prime Video / Apple TV Plus)

This one’s currently only available in the US.

In what’s been described as a career-defining performance from Anthony Hopkins, The Father tells the story of an ageing man’s struggles with dementia and his daughter’s (Olivia Coleman) attempts to care for him.

Following a limited theatrical release, this debut effort from award-winning playwright Florian Zeller has notched up several award nominations on its way to streaming services, including six Oscar nods (one of which is for best picture). Bring tissues.

Now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video / Apple TV Plus in the US

Tina (HBO Max)

HBO's latest original documentary takes a look at the life and career of music legend Tina Turner, charting her rise to fame in the 1960s as well as the personal and professional struggles that accompanied global stardom.

The film combines archival footage with interviews from the likes of Angela Bassett and Oprah Winfrey, and holds up a microscope to an artist who was, if you'll pardon the pun, simply the best.

Available to stream on HBO Max from Saturday, and Sky/Now in the UK from Monday

Violation (Shudder)

Now available on horror streaming service Shudder after debuting at several film festivals to critical acclaim, Violation tells the revenge tale of Miriam, a young women who seeks retribution against those who assaulted her.

Madeleine Sims-Fewer stars in and co-directs the movie, which has a very healthy 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Expect a thrilling, unflinching ride.

Now available to stream on Shudder