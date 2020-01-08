A 4K TV deal with a unique twist: save £450 on a stunning Philips Ambilight television

Picking up a 4K TV deal used to be so exciting. When 4K was a brand new technology, bringing it home and marvelling at its crisp, immersive potential was a rush we won't forget too quickly. Thankfully, that feeling of grabbing a cheap unique TV isn't going away any time soon - not if these Philips Ambilight TV deals have anything to do with it.

Currys have returned to their Christmas sales pricing on these two Philips Ambilight TVs, with savings of up to £450 up for grabs. The 55-inch model is now available for just £549, while the 65-inch version can be yours for £749.

The Philips Ambilight range has a unique set of LEDs positioned at the back of the unit to cast colours from the screen onto the wall behind the set. The result is a stunning experience with amazing immersion - all you favourite movies, shows, and games feel bigger and deeper, filling your living room with colour.

Aside from all that fanciness, you're also getting a high-performance TV for your cash. You can expect vivid colours, immersive depth, and crystal sharp contrast from your new TV with standard picture quality being upscaled to 4K with more precision and less jaggy edges.

This Philips Ambilight deal also benefits from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos - excellent features, especially at this price tag. Plus you're getting full native Amazon Alexa support to hook up your new TV to your smart home. This is an amazing early 4K TV deal, offering a high-performance TV with some stunning features.

Today's best Philips Ambilight 4K TV deals

Philips Ambilight 55-inch 4K UHD HDR smart TV | £899 £549 at Currys

This amazing 55-inch Philips Ambilight TV deal is down below £550 this week. With immersive Ambilight LEDs casting every colour from your TV's display to the wall and environment surrounding it, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos included, you'll never watch your favourite shows and movies in the same way again.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K UHD HDR smart TV | £1,199 £749 at Currys

If you're looking to expand your screen size, you can pick up a fantastic £450 saving on this 65-inch model of the Philips Ambilight TV. We've seen this price dipping in and out with stock over the last few weeks, so if you've been on the fence for a while now is your chance.

View Deal

Check out the best cheap 4K TV sales if you're not sold on an LED show accompanying your display. If you're looking for something with a little more power, why not browse our picks of the cheapest OLED TV prices available today.