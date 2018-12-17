Where to watch Elf: stream online from anywhere this Christmas

Looking to stream Elf this holiday season? Then you’ve come to the right place to find out where you can do so. We’ll tell you which streaming services have the rights to show Elf and how to watch the film - even if it isn’t streaming where you live.

Elf - Fact File Year: 2003

Run time: 97 mins

Director: Jon Favreau

Stars: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschannel

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

While there are new Christmas movies coming out every year, sometimes you just want to watch something familiar with your family over the holidays and Elf checks all the boxes of a modern ‘Christmas classic’. The film stars Will Ferrell who plays the role of Buddy, a human who grew up in the North Pole believing he was an elf.

Buddy sets out to New York to find his real father but the big apple proves to be quite different from Santa’s workshop. He eventually finds his Scrooge-like father and cynical eight-year-old stepbrother and tries to show them the true meaning of Christmas.

So where can you watch it? Below we’ve rounded up the streaming services that are showing the film in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Nobody showing the film where you are. Well we’ve got a handy little trick to help you out there, too.

Can I watch Elf on Netflix?

Despite the fact that it’s on both IMDB’s top 25 and Rotten Tomatoes’ top 50 Christmas movies lists, Elf is not on Netflix in the US, UK or Canada. If you live in Australia though, you can watch this modern Christmas comedy on both Netflix and Netflix Kids. If Elf is not available on Netflix in your region, don’t worry as we’ll break down all of the other ways to rent or stream Elf by country below. Alternatively, you can try using a VPN to relocate the IP address of your laptop, mobile, tablet or streaming device to Australia, and watch as if you were there. It's easier to do than it sounds - scroll to the bottom of the page for full details and our pick of the best VPN service .

Can I watch Elf on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately this Christmas classic is not available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada or Australia. If you happen to live in the UK, then you’re in luck as Amazon has the rights to stream Elf in the UK. As we said before, don’t fret because there are plenty of streaming platforms which give you the ability to rent or even buy this film broken down by country below. And, as we said about Netflix above, there's always the VPN option as well.

Where to watch Elf in the US

Unfortunately none of the big streaming services seem to be showing Elf this year, so you’re limited to renting it with the following popular platforms all stocking it:

Amazon - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Vudu - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.99

Where to stream Elf in the UK

As we said above, Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch Elf on Amazon’s streaming platform. However, if you don’t feel like signing up just to watch one film, Elf is also available for rent on these platforms:

Chili Cinema - £2.49

Rakuten TV - £2.49

TalkTalk TV - £3.95

Amazon - £2.49

Apple TV - £3.49

Where to stream Elf in Canada

It’s a similar situation in Canada to what we described south of the border. No streaming services are showing Elf, so you’ll have to make a one-off payment to watch this Christmas classic:

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Where to stream Elf in Australia

As we said above, Netflix and Netflix Kids are both streaming Elf this year in Australia. If you aren’t a Netflix subscriber and signing up for a monthly subscription just isn’t for you, you can still rent Elf from any of these platforms:

How to stream Elf from anywhere in the world

If you’ve searched high and low where you live and just can’t find anywhere to stream the film, then we have a nifty trick up our sleeve that should be able to help.

The best way to watch it in your country is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express.

Streaming with a VPN is really easy to do, as well. Just follow the three steps below...

Step one: Download and install one of our top rated VPNs 1. ExpressVPN the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and 3 months free when you sign up

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great for the family

3. NordVPN SmartPlay tech makes Nord a great choice for streaming Read more: The best VPN service for 2019

Step two: Connect to a server where the film is streaming Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. It's super easy to do.

Step three: Head to the streaming service you want to watch on If you're already subscribed to the service (e.g. Netflix), then you're good to go. Otherwise you'll need to sign up - and don't miss out on any free trials.

Where can I watch using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the film from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

