The world’s biggest website builder wants to help SMBs win more work with new tool
Wix has announced the roll out of a new, advanced tool for proposal creation.
Wix, one of the best website builders on the market, has now launched Wix Proposals. The new tool aims to help users manage long-term financial engagements seamlessly within the Wix platform.
In an update shared with TechRadar, Wix announced its integration with Prospero, enabling the launch of the new proposal and financial engagement tool. Wix Proposals offers a set of features dedicated to creating, customizing, and finalizing proposals. It also empowers users to streamline payments via the automation of invoices and contracts.
Empowering better financial relationships
Upon seeking further clarification, a spokesperson from Wix told TechRadar that users can use the tool to create proposals from scratch or choose from professionally designed templates. They can also set payment terms and a payment schedule with each proposal they send. Once clients accept the proposal, the platform will send invoices automatically according to the agreed schedule. Invoices can also be sent manually if required.
Asaf Remler, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Wix told us: “Wix Proposals offers business owners the tools needed to create, manage, and finalize proposals with ease” adding that “By empowering businesses to take control of their long-term financial engagements, and with a focus on user-friendly design and powerful features, we believe it will redefine the way professionals across various industries approach proposal creation and management.”
This latest addition to the Wix feature list marks a continued shift away from the company's position as a dedicated website builder and towards becoming a complete business solution. Wix Proposals allows users to send an unlimited number of proposals, but is only available for use on specific premium packages.
Previously working as a freelance content writer and editor, Owain has been writing about website builders, marketing, and a range of other business topics since 2017. During this time he has worked with industry leaders, spoken at several events, and been published on top media sites including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
Owain has gained hands-on experience with many leading website builders. This includes building his own ecommerce store on Shopify, creating several websites on WIX, and working with clients to grow their WordPress and Squarespace sites.
During his career, Owain has gained a breadth of marketing experience across industries ranging from complex engineering and international events to brand design and even brewing. Undertaking a 4 year apprenticeship in business, Owain has achieved a HNC, HND, and BA(Hons) in Business, Management, and Marketing alongside several professional qualifications from institutes including the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) and the Institute of Data and Marketing (IDM).
When he isn’t thinking, talking, and writing about website builders, Owain is a keen practitioner and competitor in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, enjoys walking his dog, and spending time with his family.