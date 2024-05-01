The world’s biggest website builder wants to help SMBs win more work with new tool

Wix, one of the best website builders on the market, has now launched Wix Proposals. The new tool aims to help users manage long-term financial engagements seamlessly within the Wix platform.

In an update shared with TechRadar, Wix announced its integration with Prospero, enabling the launch of the new proposal and financial engagement tool. Wix Proposals offers a set of features dedicated to creating, customizing, and finalizing proposals. It also empowers users to streamline payments via the automation of invoices and contracts.

Empowering better financial relationships

(Image credit: Wix)

Upon seeking further clarification, a spokesperson from Wix told TechRadar that users can use the tool to create proposals from scratch or choose from professionally designed templates. They can also set payment terms and a payment schedule with each proposal they send. Once clients accept the proposal, the platform will send invoices automatically according to the agreed schedule. Invoices can also be sent manually if required.

Asaf Remler, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Wix told us: “Wix Proposals offers business owners the tools needed to create, manage, and finalize proposals with ease” adding that “By empowering businesses to take control of their long-term financial engagements, and with a focus on user-friendly design and powerful features, we believe it will redefine the way professionals across various industries approach proposal creation and management.”

This latest addition to the Wix feature list marks a continued shift away from the company's position as a dedicated website builder and towards becoming a complete business solution. Wix Proposals allows users to send an unlimited number of proposals, but is only available for use on specific premium packages.

