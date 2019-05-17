Square Enix E3 2019 live stream: how to watch Square's press conference online

After a long period of silence, Square Enix has announced it will be hosting its own conference at E3 2019. But what can we expect from the Japanese developer?

Square Enix hasn't confirmed what it'll be showing at the keynote but the recent dropping of a new Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer has our hopes up that we'll be seeing even more of the title at E3 - and it seems very likely.

In addition, we know Square Enix is working on Dragon Quest Builders 2 on Nintendo Switch, as it was announced during a Nintendo Direct earlier this year, as well as Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.

When is Square Enix's E3 2019 conference? When: Square Enix's E3 2019 conference will be held on Monday, June 10, at 6pm PT and 9pm ET or Tuesday, June 11 at 2am BST and 11am AEST. How long will the conference last? The conference should be an hour long.

Outside of those two games, it’s likely we’ll hear more about the next episode in Life is Strange 2 and upcoming DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 . There are also rumors of an unannounced new title in the works which will make its premier at the conference.

Less likely but still possible is the chance that we’ll hear about The Avengers Project that’s being developed by Crystal Dyamics and Eidos Montreal.

TechRadar will be live at Square Enix's E3 2019 conference in LA, bringing you all the news as it happens. But if you can't attend the show don't fret, there are plenty of ways to livestream the show.

How to watch Square Enix's E3 2019 conference on the official website

Square Enix has confirmed you'll definitely be able to watch it E3 2019 conference via the official website. Currently this is the option confirmed by Square Enix to watch the Square Enix E3 2019 conference livestream.

How to watch Square Enix's E3 2019 conference on Twitch

While Square Enix hasn't confirmed it will livestream its conference on Twitch, history dictates it's almost a certainty.

To watch the Square Enix E3 2019 conference on Twitch, head over to Square Enix's Twitch channel on your browser or via the app on consoles, iOS and Android.

How to watch Square Enix's E3 2019 conference on YouTube

As previously mentioned, Square Enix hasn't confirmed if it will be livestreaming its E3 2019 conference on the official Square Enix YouTube channel but it seems very likely.

If, for some reason, it chooses not to then you can expect the Square Enix E3 2019 conference to be livestreamed on YouTube's own E3 channel. Either way, you can access YouTube via your browser or the YouTube app on consoles, iOS and Android.