Zenless Zone Zero's release date seemingly leaked on the App Store

The release date for HoYoverse's upcoming action role-playing game, Zenless Zone Zero, has seemingly leaked.

In December, the Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developer confirmed that its latest free-to-play urban fantasy title would arrive sometime in 2024 for PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices including iOS and Android.

Although the game is currently in beta testing, there's still no word of a launch date from HoYoverse, however, it looks like it may have been leaked ahead of time on the App Store.

As spotted by Wario64, the store page for the game states that Zenless Zone Zero is "expected July 3, 2024", suggesting that an official announcement from HoYoverse could be imminent.

It's worth noting though that the store page does say: "This content may change without notice, and the final product may be different," meaning the current placeholder launch date could change.

Like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero will feature a gacha mechanic - a system similar to loot boxes that entices players to spend in-game currency to receive limited characters and items - and will also adopt the same distinct anime art style as the aforementioned games that the studio is best known for.

The game will be set in a post-apocalyptic future based around a futuristic metropolis called New Eridu, a stronghold against enemies known as The Ethereal who have nearly wiped out all of humanity. You'll play as a Proxy, one of a select group of human survivors tasked with extracting Ethereal's technology.

There'll be a party system with roguelite elements too, allowing players to combat mech-like enemies and challenge bosses with robotic weaponry, with a cast of colorful characters.

HoYoverse just opened global pre-registrations on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android, and has also started a pre-registration campaign featuring in-game rewards. As the game continues with beta testing, a potential announcement could arrive before the summer.