Zenless Zone Zero has an official release window

MiHoYo has confirmed that Zenless Zone Zero will arrive sometime in 2024.

Announced during The Game Awards 2023, the free-to-play urban fantasy action RPG is set to arrive on PC and mobile via Android and Apple devices, however, it's still unconfirmed officially as to whether it will also arrive on PlayStation like the studio's other titles Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

Speaking of those games, Zenless Zone Zero will adopt the same anime art style as both games and will feature a party system but will add a sci-fi twist and roguelike elements.

The trailer also showcased a bunch of mech-like enemies, bosses with robotic weaponry, as well as what appears to be a massive city to explore. Check out the trailer in full below for a closer look.

It's still unclear if the game will be open-world like Genshin Impact or have limited areas like Honkai: Star Rail. However, what we do know is that the game will be set in a post-apocalyptic future, and based around a futuristic metropolis called New Eridu.

This city is a beacon of hope and a stronghold against enemies known as The Ethereal who have nearly wiped out all of humanity. Playing as a Proxy, one of a select group of human survivors, you will try to extract The Ethereeal's technology to the nurse against them in your fight.

The game was known about before this announcement, however, and previously held closed betas in May 2022 (known as a 'Tuning Test') and then in November of this year (called an 'Equalizing Test'). We don't know if there'll be any further betas but, much like the specific release date, we'll have to keep a close eye on any more details that come in the near future and as we head into 2024 itself.

